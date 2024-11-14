2025 Audi Q7 Launch Date: November 28, 2024 – Booking Details Inside

2025 Audi Q7: How to Reserve Your Vehicle with Rs 2,00,000

Audi Q7 launch is scheduled for November 28, 2024. Online bookings will be available through Audi India’s official website and the ‘myAudi connect’ app. Interested customers can secure it with an initial booking amount of INR 2,00,000. This method provides a streamlined process for securing the luxury SUV, offering convenience and flexibility.

New Audi Q7 will be locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad. Audi’s decision to manufacture the Q7 in India supports the company’s commitment to the local market and reinforces its global manufacturing strategy.

Audi Q7’s 3.0L V6 Engine: 340 hp, 500 Nm of Torque

Under the hood, the 2025 Audi Q7 will feature a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine. This engine delivers an output of 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, contributing to impressive performance. The luxury SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, offering a rapid driving experience. It’s equipped with Audi’s renowned quattro all-wheel-drive system, enhancing handling and stability, particularly under challenging road conditions.

In terms of top speed, the Audi Q7 is capable of reaching 250 km/h. The combination of high power output and advanced performance features positions the Q7 as a reliable and capable vehicle within the luxury SUV category. Acceleration and top speed further add to its appeal for those seeking both comfort and performance.

Colour Choices: Sakhir Gold to Glacier White

Exterior colour options for the new Audi Q7 include Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey, and Glacier White. These choices allow customers to select a finish that aligns with their preferences. Audi has ensured that the colour palette reflects the its premium character.

Inside, the Audi Q7 offers two interior colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige. These choices complement the car’s exterior finishes, ensuring a sophisticated and cohesive aesthetic throughout. The high-quality materials used in the interior further enhance the overall luxurious experience for passengers.

Manufacturing in Aurangabad: A Local Commitment

Audi’s decision to offer online pre-bookings through both its website and mobile app offers greater convenience for customers. This system simplifies the process of purchasing the new Audi Q7, allowing customers to book their car from the comfort of their homes. A key aspect of modern consumer expectations and enhances the overall purchasing experience.

Q7’s assembly in Aurangabad not only supports Audi’s local presence but also demonstrates the company’s ongoing investment in India. This assembly strategy allows Audi to meet the growing demand for luxury SUVs in the Indian market while utilising the benefits of local manufacturing. And it helps Audi to remain competitive in the expanding luxury car market in India.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Luxury SUVs in India

Audi Q7 launch is set to enhance the brand’s presence in the luxury SUV market in India. The combination of a locally assembled model, and advanced engine focuses on meeting the voracious appetites of Indian customers.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights. We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024.”