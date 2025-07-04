2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 Launched – Price From Rs 1.91 L

Bajaj has launched the upgraded 2025 Dominar range, bringing a host of new electronic and ergonomic improvements to its popular sports touring motorcycles. Available across India at Rs 2,38,682 (Dominar 400) and Rs 1,91,654 (Dominar 250), ex-showroom Delhi, the new models promise a sharper touring DNA and technology-driven riding experience.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 – New Updates

2025 Dominar 400 now comes equipped with advanced features such as Ride-by-Wire through an electronic throttle body, four selectable riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road), a bonded glass colour LCD speedometer with a protective speedo flap for maximum weather resistance, and an ergonomically redesigned handlebar for enhanced long-distance comfort. Additional features include a carrier with an integrated GPS mount for seamless navigation and advanced control switches to boost functionality on the move.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 – New Updates

Meanwhile, the Dominar 250 also gets significant upgrades, offering four ABS-enabled ride modes through a mechanical throttle body, sharing the touring-focused ethos of its larger sibling. Beyond the electronics, Bajaj has focused on making the new Dominar lineup purpose-built for Indian riders seeking endurance, versatility, and real-world performance. Touring-friendly accessories now come factory-fitted, allowing customers to experience touring readiness right from the showroom floor.

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business Unit said, “At Bajaj Auto, we believe that a Dominar is more than just a machine – it’s a gateway to real-world experiences. Traveling imparts knowledge that books cannot. It reveals character, develops resilience, and expands horizons. We are committed to spearheading the Sports Touring revolution in India with the 2025 Dominar range, which features motorcycles that are ‘Born to Sprint’ and ‘Built to Tour’. The 2025 Dominar range is not just an upgrade, it’s a declaration: the road belongs to those who don’t hold back.”

With these extensive updates, the 2025 Dominar 400 and 250 aim to redefine the benchmark for long-distance touring motorcycles in India, catering to the growing tribe of sports-touring enthusiasts seeking premium features, advanced technology, and uncompromised comfort.