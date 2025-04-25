2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 Reach Showrooms Before Launch – New Features

Earlier this year, spy shots of 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 surfaced on the internet. This is the first time Bajaj has offered a meaningful update to its flagship Dominar brand for a very long time. Now, we can see these units have reached dealerships ahead of launch, flaunting their newfound updates. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Bajaj Dominar 400

Marketed as a Power Cruiser, Bajaj Dominar 400 has been a great choice for motorcycling enthusiasts who craved a bike that can do the daily commutes and be able to stretch its legs on the highway. Many motorcycles can do these duties, but not with the same vigorous performance that Dominar 400 offers.

Even with the 2025 model, Dominar 400 continues to be offered in a sole variant with Touring accessories fitted as standard. This motorcycle still carries a functional windscreen, knuckle guards, a rear luggage rack and a pillion backrest. There don’t seem to be any changes in touring capabilities of this motorcycle.

Where we can see changes, are in the instrumentation department. Bajaj is offering an improved fully digital instrument cluster. This is the same unit that made its debut with Pulsar NS400Z, which incidentally, gets the same engine as Dominar 400. With this new cluster, Dominar now gets Bluetooth connectivity for the first time.

A second tell-tale cluster on its fuel tank has been eliminated completely and in its place, we now get a USB charger. To control this new instrument cluster, Bajaj has updated the switchgear as well, which also resembles the ones seen on Pulsar NS400Z. There’s a D-Pad on left switchgear that will be used to control this cluster.

What else does it get?

Speculations suggest inclusion of ride-by-wire and ABS modes with 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400, similar to Pulsar NS400Z. We can expect some changes to the engine that will make it compliant with the latest and more stringent BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards that came into effect from vehicles manufactured after April 1st, 2025.

Other than meeting newer emission standards, there shouldn’t be any dramatic changes to Dominar 400’s performance. The 373.3cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be capable of delivering around 39 bhp and 35 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Bajaj might add more colours and we can expect a slight price bump over the current model’s Rs 2.26 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag.