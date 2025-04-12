2025 Bajaj Platina 110 Reach Showrooms Before Launch – Major Update

Earlier this year, Bajaj discontinued Platina 110 ABS variant from its portfolio alongside CT125X and Pulsar F250. However, the company carried over non ABS drum brake variant of Platina 110 forward. Fast forwarding to April 2025, Bajaj has given Platina 110 a major update and updated units have been reaching showrooms. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Bajaj Platina 110

The affordable budget commuter segment has been one-sided for a very long time in the favour of Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor range. However, Hero doesn’t operate in the 110cc segment, which is positioned between 100cc and 125cc. That’s where Bajaj’s Platina 110 comes into the scene and for MY25 version, it brings major updates along with it.

For starters, there seems to be a new set of colours and the one seen in the video by Machine Rules shows a new colourway. Where black acts as the base colour and there’s a light green shade used for highlights and graphics. Same shade of green can also be seen in pinstriping done on alloy wheels.

In contrast, the MY24 Platina 110 was offered in three colourways with graphics – Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red and Cocktail Wine Red – Orange. Apart from the colours, there are a few visual updates to 2025 Bajaj Platina 110 that distinguish it from MY24 model. MY25 version gets a chrome surround engulfing headlight that is absent in MY24 model.

Also, Bajaj Auto seems to have stopped offering the translucent knuckle guards on MY25 model or they may not be installed on this particular unit seen in this video. Other updates include the addition of a USB charging port, which is a welcome feature, and a few revisions around swingarm region. Seat cover, halogen headlights, LED DRLs and other components seem to be carried over.

Fuel Injector replaces e-Carburettor

Main change can be seen in 2025 Platina 110’s engine. This engine will now be BS6 P2 OBD-2B emission standard compliant, which is mandated on all vehicles sold in India after April 1st, 2025. To achieve latest and more stringent emission standards, Bajaj has replaced the electronic carburettor with a fuel injector.

With this new fuel injector, we can expect changes in this motorcycle’s performance metrics and fuel efficiency. For context, the electronic carburettor model used to deliver around 8.5 bhp of peak power and 9.81 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Other than that, there are no other changes and even the fully analog instrument cluster has been carried over.