2025 Bajaj Pulsar ADV Spied Testing Again – Reveals New Details

When launched, Bajaj Pulsar ADV is likely to be in a niche and attract a lot of buyers who want a high-riding ADV-styled motorcycle

The new Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle is currently all the rage in India. It has unprecedented popularity and is likely to be the hottest Indian motorcycle in the coming months. However, Bajaj is creating another buzz with an upcoming ADV style Pulsar motorcycle. It has been spotted testing for the second time, revealing new details.

Bajaj Pulsar ADV Spied Testing Again

If we take a look at Bajaj’s portfolio, we can see that the company lacks a proper ADV or even a faux ADV. In a time where ADVs and ADV-styled motorcycles are gaining popularity, Bajaj is diving into the genre too. Not that Bajaj never designed an ADV styled motorcycle.

The company offered Pulsar AS series (Adventure Sports), which was discontinued owing to poor sales. Now, Bajaj seems to be at it again. This is the second time Bajaj’s upcoming ADV-styled motorcycle has been spied. The new spy shot is credited to automotive enthusiast Irfan Khan, who spotted it in Lonavala.

We can see the bike from its exhaust side, showing interesting details from the side profile. Overall, Bajaj Pulsar ADV spied, looks a lot like Pulsar NS. So, Bajaj might be positioning its upcoming ADV on Pulsar NS platform boasting its tried and tested perimeter frame and the box-section swingarm.

Notable changes are the new front seat, which is scooped out quite a bit, to offer a low seat height. This is a common practice in high-riding ADVs. Seat is of split design and looks like it offers decent wiggle room. Fuel tank looks large and muscular with beefy tank shrouds. There is no bikini fairing and tall windscreen like Pulsar AS, though.

Tail section looks very similar to Pulsar NS range, packing almost identical tail lights. Grab rail is a single-piece design on this upcoming Pulsar ADV, while NS gets a split design. There is a beak-like element protruding down from the headlight too, lending the whole ADV look.

What to expect?

Thie upcoming Bajaj Pulsar ADV looks like it has USD telescopic front forks. But the rear disc brakes and skinny tyres suggest that this could be a 125cc motorcycle. So, the beefy appeal from the front suspension area might be due to fork covers, similar to what we saw in Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle. So, RSU telescopic forks with beefy covers are most likely.

125cc Pulsars are Bajaj’s best-sellers and sell like hot cakes when compared to other motorcycles. So, expanding this category further to include an ADV-style motorcycle might prove to be a good decision. LED headlights, LED tail lights, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth support, USB charging port, rear mono-shock suspension setup, 17-inch alloys at both ends and front disc brake are some of the features and componentry.

Powertrains-wise, upcoming Bajaj Pulsar ADV is likely to come equipped with a similar setup as Pulsar NS125. So, around 12 PS of peak power, 11 Nm of peak torque, 5-speed gearbox, air-cooled engine, underbelly exhaust setup, kick and self start maybe the ballpark.