2025 Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted – Could Get New Improved Engine

Upon launch, Bajaj Pulsar N125 will take on rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R, TVS Raider 125 and Honda SP 125

Since the start of this year, Bajaj has been busy updating its bestselling Pulsar range. Enthusiasts were also delighted to witness the launch of the biggest Pulsar – NS400Z. Next upcoming product is the Pulsar N125.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 – Key features

Upcoming Pulsar N125 has been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent months. The 125cc commuter segment has been registering strong growth and can accommodate new products like Pulsar N125. Bajaj Pulsar 125cc range currently includes the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125. Based on test mule sightings, it appears that Pulsar N125 borrows signature features seen with its larger sibling, the Pulsar N150.

Similarities are evident across features such as the sculpted fuel tank and tank shrouds, alloy wheel design and slim tail section. The bike has split seat format and gets a robust single-piece grab rail. Just like N150, Pulsar N125 gets an underbelly exhaust. The rear tyre hugger also seems to be a shared component.

Features that are unique to Pulsar N125 include a new headlight design. The headlight and tail light appear to be LED units, whereas standard halogen bulbs have been used for the turn signals. Riding stance is fairly comfortable with centrally mounted footpegs and a wide, easy to reach handlebar.

Other key features noticed with the test mule include a leg guard and polygonal rear-view mirrors. The latter has a different design in comparison to that of the Pulsar N150. Tech pack will include a negative LCD instrument console. It could be the same unit as seen with the Pulsar N150. A range of information is displayed such as speedometer, odometer and distance to empty.

The digital console has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to access calls and text. Users can also access other connected features via the Bajaj Ride Connect app. However, Pulsar N125 is unlikely to get features like turn-by-turn navigation.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 – Performance, specs

It is expected that Pulsar N125 will be getting a new 125cc engine. While the existing 125cc engine in use with Pulsar 125 and Pulsar NS125 delivers good performance, there is definitely scope for some improvement. Especially considering that the existing 125cc engine hasn’t received any major updates in recent years. It seems a bit outdated when compared to 125cc engines in use with rival 125cc bikes.

Bajaj can introduce an entirely new 125cc engine or use a tweaked version of the 150cc engine in use with Pulsar N150. The new 125cc engine is expected to offer improved performance and possibly higher fuel efficiency as well.

As evident with the test mule, Pulsar N125 has telescopic forks at front and a monoshock rear suspension. Braking setup comprises a disc-drum combo. Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 could be launched at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. It is expected to go on sale during the upcoming festive season.

