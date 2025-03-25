2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launched With New Features

With an enhanced tech package, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 resonates better with the needs of its target audience

One of Bajaj’s popular Pulsar bikes, the NS160 has received updates at regular intervals. The 2025 model has been launched with riding modes of Road, Rain and Off-road. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will continue to rival the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R in the affordable 160cc street bike segment.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 – Riding modes

With riding modes of Road, Rain and Offroad, enthusiasts can expect a better overall performance when dealing with varying terrains and environments. Riding modes onboard the Pulsar NS160 adjust the ABS intervention to suit different terrains. Road mode is designed for everyday use with standard ABS intervention.

Rain mode increases ABS sensitivity to prevent skidding on wet surfaces. Off-road mode reduces ABS action on the rear wheel, allowing for better control on loose surfaces like dirt and gravel. Offering riding modes for 160cc motorcycle class might seem unnecessary, but it offers a dash of confidence in young riders.

If we compare with rival offerings, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V offers riding modes of Urban, Rain and Sport. As the name suggests, Urban mode is for city roads that need quick acceleration and deceleration. The ABS intervention is programmed for a sharp response in Urban mode. In Rain mode, the ABS action is enhanced for better control over slippery environments. In Sport mode, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V delivers maximum power and optimized ABS response.

Another rival is Hero Xtreme 160R 4V. It does not have any riding modes. However, it has other exciting features such as 1st-in-segment drag race timer with two modes. In D1 mode, users can record their 0-60 km/h speed. The D2 mode measures quarter mile timing – 0 to 402 meters.

Other tech features

With the addition of riding modes, Bajaj Pulsar NS160’s tech package has been further enhanced. The bike already offers features such as turn-by-turn navigation, distance to empty readout, gear position indicator, average fuel economy and real-time fuel economy. As seen in the video by Machine Rules, the fully digital instrument console displays speedometer, RPM meter, fuel gauge, odometer and trip meter.

Users can pair their smartphone via Bluetooth to access turn-by-turn navigation, calls and text alerts and check mobile battery status. The bike also has a USB mobile charging port. Apart from the riding modes, there are no other major updates to the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160. The bike has a sporty, dominating road presence, which is one of its key USPs.

Some of the key features include aggressive headlamp design, all-LED lighting, USD front forks, Grimeca brake callipers, sculpted fuel tank, sporty graphics, split seats, underbelly exhaust and split grab rails. A total of four colour options are available – Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White and Pewter grey.

Powering the bike is a 160.3 cc, oil cooled engine that generates 17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm of torque. Both ends have 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres. Suspension setup at the rear comprises a Nitrox monoshock absorber with canister. Braking setup has 300 mm front and 230 mm rear discs, with dual-channel ABS. Prices for Bajaj Pulsar NS160 start at Rs 1.49 lakh.