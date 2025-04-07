2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single ABS Variant Without USD Forks Reach Showroom

In 2024, Pulsar NS200 got a major update with new styling cues and features. For 2025, Bajaj Auto is expanding the Pulsar NS200’s appeal with a more affordable variant that gets less premium components than the model introduced in 2024. 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single ABS variant without USD forks have reached showrooms. Let’s take a closer look.

Pulsar NS200 Single ABS Variant

For a long time, Bajaj Pulsar has been a popular name in the premium street motorcycle genre. With the Pulsar NS200, Bajaj introduced a more premium powertrain and made performance and sophistication affordable to the masses. With the 2024 model, Bajaj improved on this motorcycle with new design and features along with more premium componentry.

Fast forwarding to April 2025, Bajaj is carving out a more affordable variant of Pulsar NS200 with less premium componentry to strike a more attractive pricing. This will help Bajaj to boost its appeal in India’s premium street bike segment and boost the sales of Pulsar brand, which is its #1 volume generator.

As seen in the video by Sunil Tech Knowledge, we can see 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Single ABS variant has been reaching showrooms. It is offered in the same colour options as regular Pulsar NS200 launched last year. These include Cocktail Wine Red – White, Glossy Ebony Black, Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey – Blue.

The main changes with the new affordable variant is that Bajaj is offering conventional 37mm RSU telescopic front forks. These are less premium than the USD front forks Bajaj used to offer on the model launched in 2024. Also, ABS is now single channel only, acting on the front wheel mated to a 300mm rotor and Grimeca calipers.

What all have changed?

The model launched in 2024 came with dual-channel ABS as standard. Which will continue to be offered in the top variant along with USD front forks. Other than these two changes, we don’t see any other revisions to differentiate the new affordable variant with the fully kitted-out model launched last year.

This is a good thing as Bajaj is offering the same fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Navigation. Lighting setup including LED DRLs, LED headlights, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators have been retained. Wider 100-section front tyre and 130-section rear tyre are part of the equipment list too.

Also retained, is the 199.5cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 24 bhp of peak power and 18.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It will be BS6 OBD2B emission standard compliant. Bajaj will launch this model soon and pricing will be more effective than the top-spec model.