2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Gets A Power Boost, New Features

While receiving multiple performance-oriented updates, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z mostly retains its visual aesthetics

Launched in May 2024, the biggest Pulsar ever, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, has delivered better results than the Dominar 400 in the 400cc segment. To enhance its value proposition, Bajaj will soon launch the 2025 NS400Z with several functional updates. A leaked promo has revealed some interesting details. Let’s take a look.

2025 Pulsar NS400Z – Now delivers 43 PS

Users can expect more exhilarating rides with the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z, as power output has been bumped up to 43 PS. The current model utilizes a 373.27 cc engine that generates 40 PS and 35 Nm of torque. While torque output of 2025 Pulsar NS400Z has not been revealed, it is estimated to be around 37 Nm. The enhanced performance is similar to that of the old generation 390 Duke.

With more power, the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z has better numbers to show against rivals. Both Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 generate 40 PS, whereas TVS Apache RTR 310 makes 35.6 PS. For performance enthusiasts, the increased power output of 2025 Pulsar NS400Z can be an advantageous factor. However, KTM 390 Duke will continue to lead this segment with 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque.

Quick-shifter, sintered brake pads

To ensure users can access the enhanced performance capabilities of 2025 Pulsar NS400Z seamlessly, Bajaj has introduced a quick-shifter. It will allow faster and smoother gear changes, improving overall ride experience. The quick-shifter unlocks new possibilities with the bike, particularly at high speeds.

To handle the enhanced performance, 2025 Pulsar NS400Z also gets sintered brake pads. These offer multiple advantages such as more predictable stopping power, heat resistance and longer life. Rear tyre is now wider at 150/60, which will ensure enhanced grip. The current model utilizes 110/70 front and 140/70 rear tyres. Both ends have 17-inch wheels.

Apart from these updates, most other features are expected to be the same as earlier. Some of the key highlights include an aerodynamic design, LED projector headlamps and an aggressive front fascia with signature lightning bolt DRL. The bike has a Bluetooth-enabled LCD console that offers access to call/message alerts, navigation and music. A lap timer has also been provided.

Pulsar NS400Z has ride modes of Road, Rain, Sport and Off-road, which will be carried over with the new model. Other highlights include a USB charger, disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS, 5-step adjustable brake and clutch levers, traction control and USD front forks in golden finish.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z pricing

With the updates, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z could be offered at a slightly higher pricing. However, it will continue to be the most affordable in its class. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh. Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 has a price tag of Rs 2.39 lakh. Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.46 lakh, whereas TVS RTR 310 starts at Rs 2.50 lakh. KTM 390 Duke is the most expensive in this group, starting at Rs 2.97 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).