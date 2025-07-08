2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z UG Launch Price Rs 1.92 L – New Features, Equipment

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, is updating its flagship Pulsar motorcycle with new features and equipment. At the same time, Bajaj has also increased performance quotient with 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z UG to make it a better overall proposition than it was before.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Where pricing is concerned, 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z UG costs Rs 1.92 lakh (Ex-sh). This new pricing is Rs 7,000 dearer than 2024 model, which was known to be the most VFM motorcycle in 350cc to 500cc segment. Even with the price hike, Pulsar NS400Z continues to be the most VFM product for motorcycling enthusiasts.

For this Rs 7,000 increment (Ex-sh), Bajaj is offering a host of mechanical updates to make it an objectively better product than it was before. The most notable update to this motorcycle is with its powertrain. While it continues to be the same 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled setup as before, it gets more performance now.

3 PS more, to be precise, taking peak power from 40 PS to 43 PS, while peak torque continues to be 35 Nm. A 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch continue to be on offer, but the notable addition is a bi-directinal quick-shifter, which will allow riders to shift the gears quickly even without clutch inputs. 0-60 km/h sprint is now 2.7s, down from 3.2s and 0-100 km/h in 6.4s, down from 7.5s. Top speed has been increased to 157 km/h from 150 km/h.

Features like LED projector headlight, muscular styling, spilt seat setup, perimeter frame for communicative feedback, split rear grab rail, 43mm USD telescopic front forks finished in a golden shade, rear mono-shock suspension setup, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connection, turn-by-turn navigation and others continue as is.

Updated Components

While features are the same, Bajaj Auto has improved the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z UG with better components. Especially in traction and braking departments. With this new and improved model, Bajaj is offering sintered brake pads, which are known to offer better bite and feedback, translating to overall sharper braking performance.

Where tyres are concerned, the company has retained front tyre specification, which is a 110/70-R17 unit. Rear tyre, however, is now fatter at 150-section, offering a wider contact patch for better traction. Also, both tyres are now Apollo Alpha H1, replacing the older MRF REVZ units. The updated model has been reaching dealerships for quite some time.