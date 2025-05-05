2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Updated With Better Equipment

When a motorcycle manufacturer launches a product and then buyers and prospective customers give feedback for changes, that’s usually a call for action in a future update. Not for Bajaj, though. The company has just updated its Pulsar NS400Z with better equipment in just a year since it was originally launched.

This aligns with Bajaj’s commitment to serving motorcycling enthusiasts with a well-engineered product and shows how much the company values customer and media feedback. Bajaj is offering better equipment with 2025 Pulsar NS400Z addressing some of the reservations that customers had expressed with this motorcycle. Let’s take a look at all these changes.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

As revealed in the video by Machine Rules, Bajaj Auto has updated the ‘biggest ever Pulsar’, the Pulsar NS400Z in India. Updated 2025 model has started to arrive at dealerships. There seems to be a price bump with this update of around Rs 8,000 over the previous Ex-sh price of Rs 1.83 lakh.

On the surface, 2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z looks like it hasn’t been changed at all. That’s because the colours and graphics remain identical to 2024 model. The most notable change with 2025 model is in its tyres. Bajaj has up-sized rear tyre from 140-section to 150-section for a larger contact patch between tyre and road surface.

Also, these tyres are now Apollo Alpha H1, which is Apollo’s top-spec tyres, promising better grip and traction. It has to be noted that Pulsar NS400Z used to come with MRF REVZ-S tyres. Second change is in the form of sintered brake pads over the previous organic ones, which should offer much better stopping power and offer an improved feel at the levers.

Improved equipment

Handling and braking were some of the criticisms by customers and enthusiasts towards Pulsar NS400Z. With 2025 Pulsar NS400Z update, Bajaj is fixing both and making the motorcycle more appealing to prospective buyers. Other than these changes, 2025 Pulsar NS400Z is completely carried over as it was with the same features and other components.

Because this is a MY25 update, Bajaj Auto has also made changes to its engine to bring it in line with the latest BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standards set forth by the Indian Government. This is a 373cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit that is capable of delivering around 40 bhp and 35 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.