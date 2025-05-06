2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X Launched – More Features, Revised Pricing

India’s ADV motorcycle segment has been booming. Many motorcycling enthusiasts are exploring this genre today owing to its versatility. Within the ADV segment, there are multi-cylinder ADVs and Benelli TRK 502 range is a prominent name in the affordable side of this substrata.

Benelli has updated its TRK lineup in India for MY25. These motorcycles now get more features and technology to better appeal Indian motorcycling enthusiasts. These updates have ensured that 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X get an upward price revision as well. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X

Starting with prices, 2025 Benelli TRK 502 costs Rs 6.2 lakh (Ex-sh), and 2025 Benelli TRK 502X costs Rs 6.7 lakh (Ex-sh). TRK 502 is a road-biased touring motorcycle and it is being offered in either a Black or a White colour option. While TRK 502X is offered in two standard colours – White and Green.

Apart from these two standard colours, 2025 TRK 502X gets a third Yellow colour with LE variant that is priced at Rs 6.85 lakh (Ex-sh), around Rs 15,000 more than standard colours. So, this is an upward price revision of Rs 40,000 employed on 2025 TRK 502, when compared to its preceding model.

Mechanical updates with the 2025 model come in the form of a revised aluminium swingarm that might be lighter than its preceding model. Where features are concerned, 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X have been made more touring-friendly with the inclusion of TPMS, heated grips and heated seats.

Mechanical updates, features bumped

The main update, however, comes in the form of a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that is capable of Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation as well. There’s improved switchgear to control this cluster. On top of these, 2025 TRK 502X gets tubeless wire-spoke spoke tyres as well.

Components remain the same as before. USD front forks, rear mono-shock, twin disc brake setup at the front and single disc brake at the rear, dual channel ABS, LED lighting, split seats and more. TRK 502X is the only one to get 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel and tyre combination while TRK 502 gets 17-inch wheels are both ends.

Powering both the 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X is the same 500cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that is capable of generating around 46 bhp of peak power and 46 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. These motorcycles primarily rival Honda NX500 that is lighter and priced lower than Benelli offerings.