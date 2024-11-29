2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo – Brands Attending, Debuts, New Launches

Bharat Mobility Global Expo (formerly Auto Expo) provides brands an opportunity to interact directly with enthusiasts and decision-makers

To improve synergies and collaborations within the automotive world, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is held annually. The 2025 edition will take place from 17th to 22nd January. Along with mainstream automotive OEMs, the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo will also cover manufacturers of tyres, batteries, bicycles and e-bikes. Automotive technology companies will also showcase their various innovations and advanced systems.

Car brands at 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Most of the mainstream car manufacturers will exhibit their products at 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The list includes Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen, Skoda, Kia, Isuzu and JSW MG Motor India.

Luxury car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi will also have their stalls at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Among Chinese carmakers, BYD has confirmed its participation. Another interesting option to explore will be VinFast, which is expected to introduce its first electric car in India in 2025.

India’s largest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki, is expected to showcase its first electric car – the eVX or eVitara. A compact SUV measuring 4,300 mm in length, Maruti eVitara will be utilizing an all-new born-electric platform. It will have a 61-kWh battery, with a range of around 550 km. eVitara rival, Hyundai Creta EV, is also expected to debut at 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. That will be an interesting battle to watch out for.

Skoda is expected to showcase the new-gen Skoda Octavia RS and the Kylaq sub-compact SUV at the 25 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. In the case of Tata Motors, the company could unveil the Harrier EV and Sierra EV. BYD is expected to reveal a new SUV, catering to the premium segment. VinFast will be looking to put up a grand show, as the company aims to attract the Indian EV buyers. In its home market, Vietnam, VinFast has emerged as the bestselling electric automotive brand.

Two-wheeler brands at 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Most of the leading motorcycle/scooter brands will be participating in the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The list includes Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Yamaha and BMW Motorrad. EV-only players include Ola Electric, Ather Energy and Greaves Electric Mobility. Enthusiasts can expect some exciting concepts. Multiple new electric two-wheelers could also be showcased at the event.

More details about the new cars and bikes and concepts to be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025 could be revealed in the coming weeks. As compared to the 2024 event, the 2025 edition will see a higher number of brands attending. There are 3 venues – Bharat Mandapam (New Delhi), Yashobhoomi, Dwarka (New Delhi) and India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. More than 9 concurrent shows will be held, across 17 halls and outdoor areas. More than 5 lakh visitors are expected at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.