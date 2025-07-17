2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport Launch Price Rs 46.9 Lakh

Renowned Germany luxury car manufacturer, BMW, has just launched an update to its entry-level 2 Series Gran Coupe. The current 220i M Sport has been replaced with M218i M Sport, which is the new most affordable Bimmer for India. It packs a refreshed design, an updated interior and a new beating heart. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Country’s most affordable Bimmer, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has just been updated to MY25 version. So, in BMW terms, the new model nomenclature changes from 220i M Sport to 218i M Sport, as the new MY25 version packs a smaller engine. There are two trim levels, M Sport and M Sport Pro.

Where pricing is concerned, BMW 218i M Sport starts from Rs 46.9 lakh (Ex-sh). This is around Rs 2.5 lakh increment over BMW 220i M Sport it replaces. Colour options include Alpine White, Black Sapphire Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic and Brooklyn Grey. With 218i M Sport, BMW is bringing its iconic Kidney Glow Grille to 2 Series.

The frameless doors continue to sizzle buyers with its panache adding a lot of drama to the entry-level luxury sedan segment. Older 17-inch RFT (Run Flat Tyres) are replaced with 18-inch tubeless tyres with a tall side wall. There’s 19mm more ground clearance with MY25 version too, which proves to be a boon for Indian road conditions.

There are a host of exterior design changes that define the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport. Primary of these include new headlights with vertical LED signatures, new tail lights with arrow design signature, new digital shark fascia with revised grille, bonnet and bumpers, new 18-inch alloy wheel design (up from 17) and a new Hofmeister kink with ‘2’ embossing.

Modern Interiors

BMW has revamped the interiors of 2025 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport and has brought it in line with modern Bimmers. We get a widescreen curved display which incorporates a 10.7-inch infotainment screen and 10.25-inch digital instrumentation along with a large HUD. The system runs on OS 9 and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.

There are two interior colour options – Veganza Perforated Mocha and Veganza Perforated Oyster. BMW has used vegan leather with this vehicle and overall fit and finish is what you expect from a BMW. Notable features are dual-zone climate control, driver’s seat memory function, driver monitoring camera, extensive ADAS features, digital key, Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic sunroof, sporty seats and more.

New Downsized Engine

The main reason why 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport is making a lot of buzz is because of its new engine. It is downsized from 2.0L to 1.5L, while shaving a cylinder. This TwinPower Turbo Petrol engine kicks out 156 bhp of peak power and 230 Nm of peak torque, mated to a quick-shifting 7-speed DCT.