2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review – Gran Slam Dunk?

Now that BMW does not sell 1 Series in India, their entry-level offering in the Asian subcontinent is 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is a sexy 4-door sedan with a sloping coupe roofline. For a long time, this vehicle has been at the lower end of BMW’s price ladder for India, tempting Indian buyers away from large SUVs with its flair.

The company has just updated the 2 Series Gran Coupe with MY25 version powered by a new beating heart, which we drove as part of the national media drive in Chennai. Other than the new beating heart, BMW has also given it a refreshed exterior design and a thoroughly updated interior. After experiencing it in Chennai, here’s what we think about the new 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport.

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe First Drive Review

New exterior suit of 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is finished in four paint schemes (Black Sapphire Metallic, Alpine White, Portimao Blue Metallic, Brooklyn Grey), while the interiors get two upholstery options (Veganza Perforated Mocha, Veganza Perforated Oyster). This new 2025 model is christened with 218 M Sport nomenclature, which replaces the older 220i M Sport.

BMW hinted that there may be sportier versions (M Sport Pro) of new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in the future, but possibilities of a Diesel variant are pretty thin. While the overall silhouette of this vehicle is carried over, the new design elements are immediately recognisable, lending the 2025 version a new-age look, in line with recent BMWs.

We can see it in the front fascia where we now get Shark Nose Kidney Grille with BMW Iconic Glow, new set of LED Matrix headlights with cornering function and Blue highlights, new vertical LED DRL signature, muscular bulges on bonnet, sporty front bumper with gloss black air intake and a centre spline.

At the sides, there is a new Hofmeister kink with “2” embossing, new ORVMs and new 18-inch M Light alloy wheels, up from 17-inchers on preceding model. Rear gets redesigned boot, new LED tail lights with Arrow-shape signature, a subtle spoiler along with a new rear bumper that gets a Black diffuser housing integrated reflectors and conceals tailpipes.

New Interiors

Interiors of 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe feel right at home if you’re familiar with newer vehicles from the German luxury carmaker. There’s a new dashboard with BMW’s sought-after widescreen curved display, incorporating a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch centre infotainment display running OS 9.

Cockpit is driver oriented in typical BMW fashion and the quality and overall fit and finish is typical BMW as well. Sporty seats at the front are supportive and comfy at the same time. Powered driver’s seat with memory function is a notable feature and front occupants get extendable under-thigh support too.

Them Frameless Doors

Frameless doors continue to be the main highlight of 2 Series Gran Coupe, adding a lot of flair to overall aesthetics of this vehicle. 2025 model gets a new 3-spoke M Steering wheel with leather and there are front and rear armrests too. Other notable elements include sporty pedals, illuminated metallic scuff plates, redesigned AC vents and more.

Little things that up the ownership experience include high-quality materials, hand-sewn contrasting M stitching on dashboard, backlit interior trims, milled aluminium finishes and more. Adding functionalities further are a sophisticated 3D HUD, a panoramic sunroof, driver monitoring camera, a premium Harman Kardon music system, ADAS, parking assist features, wireless smartphone integration and even a digital key.

The New Engine

Powering the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218 M Sport is a new 1.5L 3-cylinder TwinPower Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of generating 156 bhp of maximum power and 230 Nm of maximum torque, mated to a new 7-speed DCT.

When compared to the model it replaces (220i M Sport), the displacement has gone down by 0.5L while losing a whole cylinder. Performance metrics are lower as well. Speaking of, BMW promises that 2025 model will do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.6 seconds and the claimed top speed is 230 km/h. Fuel efficiency has been revealed too, which is 16.35 km/l (combined).

Does this new engine feel lethargic and underpowered? No. There’s quite a bit of gust and acceleration is brisk. There’s even a Boost mode which unlocks everything this engine has to offer to hit 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. The 7-speed DCT is a welcome addition and gearshifts are predictable and seamless. Does this engine make 218i M Sport less of a hoot than 220i M Sport? It does.

However, my only gripe with 218i M Sport is not the new engine, but the fact that it is FWD, which was the case with 220i M Sport as well. This is a driver’s car and RWD could have hit the trifecta for me (frameless doors, coupe sedan and RWD).

Driving Pleasure

This section is quite important for a BMW as ‘Driving Pleasure’ is one the company’s core ethos. Driving dynamics have been optimised to suit Indian conditions, which everyone can unanimously appreciate. The main contributor to this effect are the new 18-inch tubeless tyres that replaces previous 17-inch RFT units. There’s even a space-saver spare wheel in the decently sized boot.

Also, ground clearance has been increased (around 165 mm) and I never once managed to scrape the underbelly. It gets reworked suspension that is quite sharp, offering a dynamic drive experience. With the new 18-inch wheels wrapped with higher side wall tubeless tyres make it supple and absorbent at the same time, offering the best of both worlds.

Conclusion

After experiencing it for a day in Chennai, concluding the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport is quite easy. There’s nothing to fault with it and the only nitpicking I can do is the angle of HUD, which was out of sight when I took the seat to its lowest setting. While it might not be a “Gran Slam Dunk”, it is sexier than before, packs an objectively better interior than before and comes close to the performance 220i M Sport used to offer. So, should the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 218i M Sport be on your shortlist and consideration? Absolutely.

Launch and Booking Details

Bookings are now open. The stylish four-door coupe will be locally produced at BMW Group’s manufacturing facility in Chennai and will be available for pre-booking across BMW dealerships nationwide as well as through the BMW Online Shop. The official launch of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in India is scheduled for 17th July 2025.