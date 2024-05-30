2025 BMW 3 Series Facelift Debuts – Revised Styling, Upgraded Interiors, New Hybrid Tech

The biggest update on the 2025 BMW 3-Series luxury sedan comes in the form of mild hybrid technology offered across its petrol engine lineup

BMW has unveiled the updated 7th gen 2025 BMW 3-Series facelift. It not only receives significant exterior changes and revised interiors but also gets a new hybrid system that promises both improved performance and efficiency. Following this unveil, the new BMW 3-Series facelift will enter production in July 2024. India launch expected in 2025.

2025 BMW 3 Series – Feature Updates

The exteriors sport new colour schemes of Arctic Race Blue metallic and Vegas Red metallic while individual colour options will also include Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic. Updated headlamps and vertically positioned DRLs along with new 19 inch alloy wheels in a Y-spoke design are a part of its exterior updates.

The interiors too see some changes with a revised two spoke steering wheel on the 330i while M340i and 330i get flat bottom steering wheels in a three spoke setup. Ambient lighting around air vents in a choice of 9 colour options with adjustable brightness is also a part of its interior makeup.

The cabin is alsodone up in Fineline Light open pore wood which is offered as standard on the 330i. The M340i receives M Aluminum Rhombicle while the M340i is also set apart with Aluminum Fine Brushed or Ash Grey open pore wood and carbon fiber.

The most innovative update that also enhances its overall appeal, is in the form of its new infotainment system that now runs on BMW’s latest 8.5 OS, integrated with BMW iDrive and QuickSelect.

Updated Hybrid System, Enhanced Performance

Powertrain updates on the 2025 BMW 3-Series 340i includes a 3.0 liter Twin Power turbo, 6 cylinder engine with a 48V mild hybrid system offering 386 hp power and 539 Nm torque mated to an 8 speed automatic transmission. It allows for acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds to hit a top speed of 250 km/h.

The 330i is powered by a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged mild hybrid powertrain with power and torque at 255 hp and 400 Nm respectively. The electric motor includes a 19.5 kWh battery pack, larger than the 7.5 kWh pack seen on its earlier counterpart thereby boosting electric range to 101 kms. BMW has also revised suspension on the new 3-Series with stiffer rear shock mounts and lighter steering performance in Comfort Mode.

With production set to commence from mid-2024, the models are set to make their way into company dealerships in early 2025. Once launched, the new BMW 3-Series luxury sedan will take on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, etc.