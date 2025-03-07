2025 BMW C 400 GT Scooter Launch Price Rs 11.5 Lakh

India is one of the largest scooter market in India. However, the scooters that this market favours, are affordable ones. That does not stop BMW Motorrad from launching the updated 2025 C 400 GT in India, which has been priced at Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh), which is Rs 25,000 more than before. Let’s take a look at everything new.

2025 BMW C 400 GT

BMW Motorrad’s flagship scooter for India, the C 400 GT, has just been updated. The preceding version of BMW C 400 GT was priced at Rs 11.25 lakh (Ex-sh) and is still brought into the country via CBU route. This is a niche scooter for India’s uber rich and discerning elites, who want to make a style statement.

With 2025 BMW C 400 GT, the company has given a few visual updates that keep it fresh and in line with evolving buyer trends. Where design is concerned, C 400 GT is a large maxi scooter and 2025 model is no different. This scooter has a lot of road presence and exudes domination when compared to mainstream scooters.

Side body panels in 2025 model get larger GT graphics towards the rear. Front apron now gets interesting stripes which lends an interesting appeal. Also new, is the Gold shade used on alloy wheels and disc brake callipers, which seems to be exclusive to Diamond White Metallic colour only. C 400 GT is the only scooter in India to get dual front disc brakes.

What are the changes?

Because C 400 GT is a Grand Touring scooter, BMW has carved out a massive underseat storage along with front storage behind apron. For 2025 model, underseat storage has grown larger by up to 7.1L in capacity. Front storage has been enlarged by up to 3.2L. Both are welcome additions for a Grand Touring scooter.

Notable elements on this scooter include a lower seat height of 765 mm, massive quad-barrel LED headlight with a dominating LED DRL signature, a new and adjustable windshield, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with connectivity and navigation, sofa-like mammoth seats, premium quality, keyless function, Type-C charging ports and more.

Where powertrain is concerned, 2025 BMW C 400 GT has retained the same 350cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 34 bhp and 35 Nm, mated to a CVT gearbox. 2025 model gets updated safety suite including ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control and Engine Brake Control as standard. It rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels and weighs 214 kg.