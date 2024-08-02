2025 BYD Seagull EV Debuts – Price Reduced To CNY 70k (Rs 8 Lakh), 405km Range

Dimensionally, 2025 BYD Seagull is Similar to Tata Tiago EV and packs larger battery pack options with a host of premium equipment

When BYD launched Seagull in China, it soon emerged as a major automotive phenomenon. Prices started from CNY 78,000 (Rs 9 lakh) and is one of the most value for money propositions for an electric vehicle. BYD has now launched a slight refresh of this vehicle in the form of 2025 BYD Seagull and it costs even less.

2025 BYD Seagull EV

Around a year since launch, BYD has already come up with a subtle facelift. This sheds some light on Chinese market trends and the price wars along with the need for relentless pursuit of perfection. With the facelift, 2025 BYD Seagull gets a slight design refresh along with new trim levels and powertrain options.

There is a smaller battery pack option now that allows for a more aggressive pricing strategy. So, the 2025 BYD Seagull starts from CNY 69,800 (Rs 8 lakh) for base Vitality Edition with 30.08 kWh battery. Top-spec Flying Edition gets a larger 38.88 kWh battery and costs CNY 85,800 (Rs 10 lakh).

2025 BYD Seagull electric car dimensions continue the same as they used to be – 3780 mm in length, 1715 mm in width, 1540 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2500 mm. Where design changes with facelift is concerned, there aren’t any in the front. So, the fascia remains intact. The Build Your Dreams lettering at the back has been replaced with BYD lettering.

Base Vitality Edition gets 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. Whereas Freedom Edition and Flying Edition come with 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels. There are four exterior colours on offer – Arctic Blue, Warm Sun White, Polar Night Black and Peach Pink. BYD also offers interior colour options – Deep Ocean Blue and Dune Pink.

On the inside, features list remains more or less the same with a few feature additions here and there. Freedom Edition and Flying Edition come equipped with mobile wireless charger, heated front seats and electrically adjustable driver’s seats. Notable features like the 7-inch instrument screen and 10.1-inch rotatable infotainment screen stays the same.

New powertrain options

A major reason for the price revision with 2025 BYD Seagull is due to the new powertrain options. Base Vitality Edition and mid-spec Freedom Edition get a smaller 30.08 kWh battery pack with around 305 km of range from a single charge. The top-spec Flying Edition, on the other hand, gets a larger 38.8 kWh battery pack with 405 km claimed range on a single charge.

The sole electric motor driving front wheels continues to remain as is with a 0-50 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds. There is a good probability of BYD Seagull launching in India to disrupt the electric vehicle segment with its aggressive pricing strategies. The company has trademarked BYD Seagull name in India too.