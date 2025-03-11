2025 BYD Seal and Atto 3 Launched In India – New Prices, Upgrades

Marking the first anniversary of the BYD Seal in India, BYD has introduced significant upgrades for both the Seal electric sedan and the Atto 3 electric SUV as part of its Model Year (MY) 2025 refresh. These enhancements are designed to elevate performance, comfort, and technology, reaffirming BYD’s commitment to innovation in the Indian EV space.

2025 BYD Atto 3 – New Features & Pricing

Since its launch, the BYD Atto 3 has sold over 3,100 units in India, and the latest upgrades aim to make it even more appealing to customers. One of the key additions is an all-new black interior with ventilated driver and front passenger seats, enhancing premium comfort. The Atto 3 also gets an upgraded Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low-voltage battery, offering six times lighter weight, five times better self-discharge performance, and a 15-year lifespan, ensuring durability and reliability.

As part of BYD’s anniversary celebrations, the first 3,000 customers of the Atto 3 MY2025 will get the vehicle at the 2024 ex-showroom prices. Bookings have opened with a Rs 30,000 reservation amount, and prices for the Atto 3 range from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh, depending on the variant.

The ATTO 3 is available in three variants, each offering different battery capacities and range figures:

– Dynamic variant: 49.92 kWh battery with a 468 km ARAI-certified range (410 km NEDC)

– Premium variant: 60.48 kWh battery with a 521 km ARAI-certified range (480 km NEDC)

– Superior variant: 60.48 kWh battery with a 521 km ARAI-certified range (480 km NEDC)

2025 BYD Seal Premium Upgrades

The BYD Seal, which has sold 1,300 units in its first year, also receives several upgrades. The cabin now features a power sunshade, while a silver-plated dimming canopy enhances interior ambience. The air-conditioning system has been upgraded with a larger compressor and improved air purification.

Suspension improvements include Frequency Selective Dampers (FSD) for the Premium variant, offering a more balanced ride quality. The Performance trim debuts the DiSus-C intelligent damping system, which adjusts suspension in real-time based on road conditions for superior comfort and handling.

The infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhancing smartphone integration. Additionally, a new sound wave function optimizes cabin acoustics for a richer driving experience. Bookings for the BYD Seal MY2025 start from Rs 1,25,000, with official pricing set to be announced in April 2025.

Battery Specifications and Range

Seal Dynamic – Equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery, offering a 510 km range (as per standard testing conditions).

Seal Premium – Powered by a larger 82.56 kWh battery, delivering an impressive 650 km range.

Seal Performance – Also using an 82.56 kWh battery, but tuned for higher performance, with a 580 km range.

BYD’s Vision for the Indian Market

Commenting on the new updates, Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “The enhancements to the BYD SEAL and BYD ATTO 3 represent a significant step forward in our commitment to the Indian market. Keeping innovation and technology as the core, we have delivered upgrades that enhance every aspect of the driving experience. We’re confident these improvements will solidify BYD’s position as a leader in the EV revolution.”

With a growing EV portfolio in India that includes the newly introduced BYD SEALION 7, BYD Atto 3 eSUV, BYD eMAX 7 eMPV, and the SEAL, BYD continues to push boundaries in sustainable mobility.