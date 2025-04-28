2025 BYD Seal India Launch Price Rs 41 Lakh – 5 Star EURO NCAP

BYD India, a subsidiary of global EV leader BYD, has officially announced pricing for the 2025 model year BYD SEAL electric sedan. One of India’s most celebrated luxury EVs, the new BYD SEAL brings several upgrades in performance, comfort, and technology, further strengthening BYD’s presence in the fast-growing Indian EV market.

Prices for the 2025 BYD SEAL start at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). The full price list is as follows:

– BYD SEAL Dynamic (RWD) – 61.44 kWh battery – Rs 41,00,000

– BYD SEAL Premium (RWD) – 82.56 kWh battery – Rs 45,70,000

– BYD SEAL Performance (AWD) – 82.56 kWh battery – Rs 53,15,000

The BYD SEAL has garnered strong customer interest since its India debut in March 2024. With the 2025 updates, BYD continues to push innovation, offering cutting-edge features that enhance both driving dynamics and cabin experience.

Key highlights of the 2025 BYD SEAL include the adoption of a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) low-voltage battery (LVB), offering a six-times lighter weight, five-times lower self-discharge, and a lifespan of up to 15 years. Another key highlight is BYD’s pioneering Cell-to-Body (CTB) structure and Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control (iTAC) technology, improving safety, efficiency, and driving dynamics.

Top notch performance

Performance enthusiasts will appreciate the BYD SEAL’s capability to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds in the Performance AWD variant. Enhancing comfort further, the 2025 model year brings upgrades such as Frequency Selective Dampers and the debut of BYD’s Disus-C Intelligent Damping System, ensuring superior ride quality across varied conditions.

Inside, the luxury experience is elevated with a new silver-plated dimming canopy, a power sunshade, and a larger, more efficient air-conditioning system with improved air purification. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity now come standard, adding to the cabin’s tech-savvy feel.

5 Star EURO NCAP Safety

BYD SEAL has earned a strong reputation for safety, backed by its 5-star rating from Euro NCAP, one of the most respected vehicle safety assessment programs in the world. The SEAL’s high-strength Cell-to-Body (CTB) structure significantly enhances overall crash protection by integrating the battery pack into the vehicle’s body frame, improving torsional rigidity and impact absorption.

Equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of driver-assistance technologies, the BYD SEAL offers a high level of occupant protection, making it one of the safest electric sedans available in its class. With these updates, BYD India is poised to cater to premium EV buyers looking for performance, technology, and luxury in one package.