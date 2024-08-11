2025 BYD Seal Launch Price 175k Yuan (Rs 20 L) – L2+ ADAS, More Safety, Automatic Parking

With multiple tech upgrades, new 2025 BYD Seal electric sedan delivers improved performance and enhanced safety

BYD has launched the new 2025 Seal electric sedan at a starting price of 175,800 yuan (Approx. Rs 20 lakh). Considering the advanced features it has, the new BYD Seal sedan seems quite competitively priced. Both RWD and AWD variants are on offer.

2025 BYD Seal – Variants and pricing

Above the base model, there is the 650 Long Range Edition. It is available at a starting price of 189,800 yuan (Rs 21.6 lakh). Next is the 650 Intelligent Driving Edition, priced at 216,800 yuan (Rs 24.7 lakh). The top variant is 600 AWD Drive, priced at 239,800 yuan (Rs 27.31 lakh). In India, the BYD Seal EV is on offer as a CBU with prices in the range of Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh. Expect the new BYD Seal EV 2025 model to be launched in India in the coming months.

LiDAR upgrade

2025 BYD Seal electric sedan gets a LiDAR sensor module installed on the roof. LiDAR in automobiles is used to augment the ADAS functions. Short for Light Detection and Ranging, LiDAR works by emitting laser beams and measuring the time taken for the light to reflect back. It helps create an accurate 3D view of the car’s surroundings.

With LiDAR, the new 2025 BYD Seal has improved autonomous driving capabilities. It now integrates the L2+ level DiPilot 300 system. It includes advanced features such as high-speed and urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) and Automated Valet Parking (AVP).

e-Platform 3.0 Evo

New 2025 BYD Seal electric sedan is underpinned by the e-Platform 3.0 Evo. This is the same platform, as seen with the Sea Lion 07. Interestingly, the new Seal was also planned to get the 07 suffix. However, feedback from enthusiasts suggested that sticking with the original Seal name will be better. Dimensionally, the new 2025 Seal is the same as the outgoing model.

BYD Seal is 4,800 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. The long size and attractive design ensure a strong road presence. The e-Platform 3.0 Evo comprises five major tech clusters. It utilizes a 12-in-1 electric drive system, a first of its kind in the world.

Other highlights include an intelligent fast charging system, a high efficiency thermal management module, state of the art CTB vehicle safety architecture and world’s first intelligent motion control technology.

2025 BYD Seal – Key Features

An upgraded chassis with BYD’s Disus-C system ensures optimal suspension performance. It improves comfort, stability, handling and adaptability of the suspension setup. Top-spec AWD variant also has this advanced damping control system.

2025 Seal has updated interiors, featuring a unique four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel and a large centrally mounted floating touchscreen with rotation function. There’s a minimalist centre console, wireless charging pads and hidden AC vents. All variants get a W-HUD head-up display and 13 airbags as standard.

2025 BYD Seal – Range, specs

Two battery pack options are on offer, a 61.44 kWh and an 80.64 kWh unit. These have a range of 510 km and 650 km, respectively. While the base variant is equipped with a 228 hp rear motor, the mid variants deliver 308 hp. The top variant comes with an all-wheel drive setup and delivers 523 hp.

2025 BYD Seal has a 1,200V SiC control system. The electric sedan utilizes a high-performance 23,000 rpm motor. Top speed is rated at 240 km/H and 0 to 100 km/H can be achieved in just 3.8 seconds. The sedan supports 800V technology, which allows superfast charging. 10% to 80% can be achieved in just 25 minutes.