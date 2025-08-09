2025 Citroen Aircross SUV Spied Ahead Of Launch – Interiors Revealed

Something is cooking at Citroen India’s labs and blowing off the lid is the company’s recent official announcement. We’re talking about the Citroen 2.0 strategy the company announced yesterday, promising a holistic shift and improvements to uplift the sales proposition of C3 hatchback, Aircross SUV and Basalt.

Now, spy shots of updated 2025 Citroen Aircross SUV have been leaked showing some camouflage in places expected to be revised. So, there are negligible camouflage on the outside, while the interiors are fully hidden, suggesting that the expected changes are likely to be seen on the inside. Let’s take a closer look at these changes.

2025 Citroen Aircross SUV Spied

With Citroen 2.0 strategy, the company aims to offer more of what it is currently offering. Expected improvements include increase in features, technology and overall creature comforts. Also, Citroen promises a revamp in purchasing and ownership experience by significantly increasing touchpoints across India.

As seen in the spy shots, exteriors of 2025 Citroen Aircross SUV is almost the same as current model. We can see camouflage on the logo, which could be changed to the newer Chevron logo. Other notable elements include Black ORVM, LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, roof rails and 17-inch dual-tone clever leaf style alloy wheels.

The main changes are likely to be incorporated on the inside where we see most of the camouflage on this test mule. For starters, we can see a new Brown leatherette upholstery on 2025 Aircross, which will hold up better than Beige shade against soiling. Even on the inside, there is camouflage on steering wheel, suggesting a new Chevron logo.

Interiors Spied

We can also see camouflage on dashboard and door trims, which suggests either a new colour or new materials. Soft touch plastics on dashboard and door trims might be one of the outcomes of Citroen 2.0, which has become very rare in mainstream vehicles while it used to be present in affordable cars like Tata Indica Vista.

In the Citroen 2.0 teaser, we could spot cameras on ORVMs, suggesting 360-degree cameras. Other expected features with 2025 Aircross include an auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlights, auto wipers, ventilated seats, keyless go, push-button start, probably a single-pane sunroof and other sensible features. Nothing outlandish.

Powering the vehicle will be the same 1.2L 3-cylinder engine which is either naturally aspirated or turbocharged, depending on the variant. Peak performance metrics with Aircross is 110 PS and 210 Nm, offered with both 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Launch is likely to happen soon.

