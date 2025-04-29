2025 Citroen C5 Aircross Debuts – New Design, Hybrid, EV Powertrains

Citroen just took the veil off the Euro spec 2025 C5 Aircross, which stays true to its concept form showcased last year at Munich Motor Show. This is an extension of the same design language seen with European spec C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross. There is a significantly overhauled interiors along with Hybrid and pure electric powertrain options. Let’s take a look at everything it has to offer.

2025 Citroen C5 Aircross Debuts

The new 2025 Citroen C5 Aircross is positioned on the new STLA Medium architecture from Stellantis. It is the flagship offering within Citroen’s revised lineup consisting of Ami, C3 and C4. The new design looks rather nice on C5 Aircross’ elongated proportions. Design is minimal, yet expressive with its sleek lighting elements and a boxy silhouette.

Side profile reveals a boxy silhouette and squared-off body claddings and rear has a striking LED tail light signature. On the inside, Citroen offers something called C-Zen Lounge where occupants are treated to a living room-like experience. There seems to be an abundance of soft-touch materials offered in multiple shades for buyers to choose from.

The dashboard is dominated by a portrait-style infotainment screen which seems to have swallowed most of the physical buttons. As per Citroen, it is the biggest screen ever fitted to a Stellantis car yet. There’s a 10-inch instrument screen, ambient lighting, a 30% larger HUD, Hey Citroen voice command with ChatGPT AI support, powered front seats, reclining rear seats and more.

Specs & Powertrains

2nd Generation C5 Aircross has grown in size, measuring 4,652 mm in length as it packs a 600 mm longer wheelbase. This has allowed Citroen to carve out a lot more room on the inside for all passengers. Bulking up also allows Citroen to carve out a larger boot space offering 651L with 2nd row seats up and up to 1,668L when 2nd row seats are folded down.

For the very first time, Citroen C5 Aircross is getting a fully electric powertrain, which reflects the company’s growth direction and alignment with sustainable mobility. The EV gets either a 73 kWh battery pack promising a 520 km range or a larger 97 kWh battery pack with a 679 km range. A motor will drive the front wheels offered in either 207 bhp or 227 bhp configs.

2025 Citroen C5 Aircross gets two Hybrid options – one mild Hybrid and one plug-in Hybrid. Mild Hybrid engine gets a 1.2L 3-cyl Petrol engine and a 0.93 kWh battery. Plug-in Hybrid variant gets a 1.6L 4-cyl Petrol engine along with a 21 kWh battery for a total system output of 193 bhp with a pure electric range of 85 km on a single charge.