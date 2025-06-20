2025 Harley-Davidson Big Bike Prices Revealed – CVO Launch Later

Harley-Davidson is the world’s most recognizable cruiser and bagger motorcycle manufacturer. This quintessentially American motorcycle brand offers almost all of its models in India including the new-age liquid-cooled bikes and the more traditional Softail bikes which offer that Harley-Davidson feel and ride.

Now, the company has just revealed its official lineup of imported motorcycles for India for the calendar year 2025. All 2024 models have been carried over with slight revisions in prices and the company will launch more exclusive CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations) offerings later this year. Let’s go through the 2025 Harley-Davidson big bike lineup.

2025 Harley-Davidson Big Bike

While it is not a big bike, Harley-Davidson has revealed prices for 2025 X440, which is Rs 2.4 lakh (Ex-sh). The entry portal into Harley-Davidson’s multi-cylinder big bike is the Nightster. It is powered by the 975cc V-Twin engine with 90 PS and 95 Nm and it weighs 221 kg. 2025 Nightster costs Rs 13.51 lakh (Ex-sh) and Nightster Special costs Rs 14.29 lakh (Ex-sh).

Next in line, we have the Sportster S and Pan America Special that is powered by the same 1,252cc V-Twin engine. Performance metrics change with both motorcycles, though. 2025 Sportster S is priced at Rs 16.7 lakh (Ex-sh) and Pan America Special, which is Harley-Davidson’s sole ADV, is priced at Rs 25.1 lakh (Ex-sh).

2025 Heritage Classic has witnessed a major price reduction from Rs 27.19 lakh (Ex-sh) to Rs Rs 23.85 lakh (Ex-sh). This price reduction is despite the fact that Heritage Classic now comes equipped with the newer and bigger Milwaukee 117CI engine, replacing the older 114CI unit, displacing 1,923cc in displacement.

CVO launch later

Also powered by this new Milwaukee 117CI engine is the iconic 2025 Fat Boy and 2025 Street Bob. While prices of Street Bob are not revealed yet, 2025 Fat Boy has been priced at Rs 25.9 lakh (Ex-sh). It has to be noted that Street Boy will replace Fat Boy in Harley-Davidson’s Softail lineup. The 2025 Harley-Davidson Breakout has been priced at Rs 37.19 lakh (Ex-sh).

Shifting gaze to Harley’s bagger lineup, we have the 2025 Street Glide priced at Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-sh) and 2025 Road Glide priced at Rs 42.3 lakh (Ex-sh). More exclusive CVO versions of Street Glide and Road Glide will be launched in India too, but at a later date. Prices for CVO version will be revealed closer to launch date.