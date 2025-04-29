2025 Hero HF 100 Launch Price Rs 60k – What Is New?

India’s largest 2W vehicle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has just updated one of its popular budget commuter offerings. We are talking about the HF 100, which is Hero MotoCorp’s most affordable motorcycle on sale in India. With this update, 2025 HF 100 has been brought in compliance with latest emission standards and introduced a new colour. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Hero HF 100 Launch

If we take a look at Hero MotoCorp’s motorcycle lineup in India, the most affordable offering is HF 100. This motorcycle is positioned below HF Deluxe, Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC and Passion+ in the company’s 100cc lineup. Now, the company has updated the HF 100 to MY25 version with necessary updates.

Where pricing is concerned, the 2025 Hero HF 100 costs Rs 60,118 (Ex-sh). The non OBD2B version is still advertised and is likely to continue on sale until stocks last. Pricing for non OBD2B model continues to be Rs 59,018 (Ex-sh). In essence, Hero has hiked the price of 2025 HF 100 by Rs 1,100 (Ex-sh).

When compared to the price hikes with Splendor+ and Passion+, 2025 HF 100’s Rs 1,100 price hike is pretty nominal and is not likely to affect the buyer’s decision all that much. The company has carried forward same colour options as its preceding model. These colour options include Red Black and Blue Black.

What are the changes?

The main change is with this motorcycle’s powertrain, which has been made compliant with the latest emission standards set forth by Indian Government. 2025 HF 100 is compliant with BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard compliant. It displaces 97.2cc like other Hero bikes and is capable of delivering around 8 bhp of peak power and 8.05 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

2025 Hero HF 100 continues with the same components it used to offer. RSU telescopic front forks, rear twin shockers, drum brakes at both ends, 18-inch alloy wheels at both ends and all these are mounted on a cradle chassis. Headlights are still halogen along with tail lights and turn indicators. Instrumentation is still analog.