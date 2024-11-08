2025 Hero Karizma 210 Pro Showcased At EICMA – USD Forks, New Features

With these additions, Hero Karizma XMR 210 Pro might emerge as one of the most VFM motorcycles one can buy under Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh)

If there is one Indian 2W manufacturer who is on the verge of revamping its premium vehicle portfolio, it has to be Hero MotoCorp. The company is spending a lot of its R&D to rejuvenate its premium lineup. One of the most interesting examples of this strategy is the Karizma 210 Pro showcased at EICMA.

2025 Hero Karizma 210 Pro

While the company has not confirmed the name Karizma XMR 210 Pro, it is befitting to this product, considering Hero’s strategies. For starters, Hero MotoCorp offers a Pro variant of Xpulse with upgraded suspension and the same might soon launch with Karizma XMR 210 as well.

Unlike Xpulse 200 Pro which gets fully adjustable (compression and rebound front, rebound and preload rear) long travel suspension for better off-roading capability, Karizma XMR 210 Pro packs USD telescopic front forks for better handling and cornering capabilities.

These USD front forks are finished in a lovely shade of Gold, highlighting the premium quotient further. When it was launched, Karizma XMR 210 lacked a couple of attributes to make it a complete motorcycle. One of them was USD telescopic front forks, which was a glaring omission on a Supersports machine.

Now, Hero MotoCorp is set to fix this with the launch of a new variant for Karizma XMR 210 that offers USD telescopic front forks. Equipped with these superior suspension components, Karizma XMR 210 will get enhanced handling and corner-carving capabilities and might set a new benchmark in the value-for-money quotient.

What else is new?

There is another major addition with Hero Karizma XMR 210 Pro and that is a TFT instrument cluster with dedicated switchgear that will replace the current LCD unit seen with standard model. It is a slight head-scratcher as the just-unveiled and higher-tier Karizma XMR 250 still gets an LCD unit while the Xtreme 250R and Xpulse 210 get TFT unit.

These details might change when these motorcycles reach production phase in India. Hopefully we could see the more premium TFT cluster on all of the recently showcased offerings. Other than these changes, Karizma XMR 210 Pro will remain the same and position itself above Standard Karizma XMR 210 and Karizma XMR 250.

It will continue to offer an excellent package including a 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine that kicks out 25.5 PS of peak power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity with navigation, automatic headlights, adjustable windscreen and more.

