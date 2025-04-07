2025 Hero Karizma Updated With USD Forks, TFT Screen, Launch Price Rs 2L

World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has just updated its Karizma XMR 210 fully-faired Supersport motorcycle. The changes can be seen in the top-spec ‘Top’ variant and Hero has also launched a new colourway called Combat Edition for a slight price premium over ‘Top’ variant.

This new top-spec variant packs beter features and more premium components that prospective buyers were yearning for quite some time. The Base trim offered before, continue as it was. Let’s take a closer look at the updated Karizma.

2025 Hero Karizma Updated

First showcased at EICMA 2024 and then at Auto Expo 2025, a top variant of Hero Karizma was slated to launch soon. Hero even teased Combat Edition which got these updates in January 2025. The company has now launched it in April 2025. Price for updated 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 starts from Rs 1,81,400 (Ex-sh).

The updates we keep on mentioning are only reflected in Karizma’s top-spec ‘Top’ variant which commands a price tag of Rs 1,99,750 (Ex-sh). Combat Edition is only a colourway featuring an attractive Grey shade and is priced at Rs 2,01,500 (Ex-sh), which is just a marginal increase over ‘Top’ variant.

Speaking of the updates, Hero is offering USD front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade. This was a much sought after component with Karizma XMR 210 and a head scratcher at that. We say this because Hero offered USD front forks even with Xtreme 160R which is not a Supersport and doesn’t have nearly as much performance as Karizma packs.

The other update we welcome with 2025 Hero Karizma XMR 210 is with its instrumentation. There was nothing wrong with it as it packed Bluetooth and Navigation features. However, the new TFT cluster Karizma is offering, is the same one that we recently sampled with Xpulse 210 and it is a lot better than the cluster it is replacing.

Where powertrain is concerned, it still packs the same 210cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder motor that is capable of generating 25 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. There’s dual-channel ABS, ABS modes as part of this package too.

Better sales prospect than before?

With these new updates, Hero Karizma XMR 210 seems to have much better sales prospects than it did before. Even though the USD forks will not bring significantly better dynamics, it aligns with customer perception of what a Supersport machine should pack by default. This update is likely to attract more buyers.