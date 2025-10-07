2025 Hero Mavrick 440 Spied During TVC Shoot – Or Is It Hunk 440?

Hero MotoCorp’s first big displacement offering, the Mavrick 440 didn’t get as much love from Indian motorcycling enthusiasts as the company hoped for. Now, Hero seems to be updating the Mavrick 440 with much-requested elements to increase its appeal and boost sales. An updated Mavrick 440 was recently spied during TVC shoot in Pune city, Maharashtra.

Thanks to automotive enthusiast Satyam Bhardwaj for these shots during a TVC shoot in Pune. On the surface, it looks like a much-needed update to Mavrick 440 for Indian market. However, if you observe closely, you can see that there is more to this particular bike than what meets the eyes. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Hero Mavrick 440 Spied During TVC Shoot

Recent spy shots show an updated Mavrick 440 motorcycle during TVC shoot, suggesting an immediate launch. The primary updates seen here include USD telescopic front forks, similar to the one showcased at 2024 EICMA Show. These USD forks get a Gold finish that lends a more premium appeal than current RSU telescopic forks.

Other expected changes include a fully digital TFT instrument cluster that is shared with Harley-Davidson X440. This TFT screen was also present in the unit showcased at 2024 EICMA Show. This cluster brings a host of features like Bluetooth connectivity and navigation, among others.

Mavrick 440 is among the most underrated motorcycles in India. It is a product that was spawned out of a strategic joint development between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson Motorcycles. Mavrick 440 is Hero’s version of Harley-Davidson X440 cruiser bike and was positioned below X440.

To make it less appealing than X440, Hero had to dial down the premium quotient, making it look more commuter-ish, rather than an expensive cruiser. That might be changed with the launch of this updated model, which motorcycling enthusiasts were yearning for.

Is it Hunk 440 for exports?

Remember the Hero Passion X Pro that was also spied TVC shooting in India? Many speculated that it would launch in India immediately, which didn’t happen. It was for export markets only and only the TVC was being shot in India. Same might be the case with this vehicle spied during TVC shoots too.

We say this because the badge on the fuel tank says Hunk 440, a nameplate which is now discontinued in India, but is on sale in global markets. Hero rebrands Xtreme products sold in India under Hunk nameplate and sells it in global markets. For example, the Hunk 160R 4V on sale in Columbia, is an Xtreme 160R 4V on sale in India.

Hero MotoCorp has been on the verge of positioning itself as a premium motorcycle manufacturer and shaking off the tag of a commuter bikemaker. Premia dealerships, new range of 210cc, 440cc and 250cc motorcycles along with 160cc scooters are a testament to that approach. We hope Hero considers launching an updated version of Mavrick 440 in India soon.