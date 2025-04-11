2025 Hero Passion+ Now OBD-2B Compliant – New Colours, Updates

Till stocks last, the outgoing model will be available for sale alongside the new OBD-2B-compliant Hero Passion+

Indian automotive space is witnessing a transformative era, with a strong focus on reducing emissions and improving safety. On the emissions front, vehicles have to comply with the stricter OBD-2B emission norms. To meet the compliance deadline of 1st April 2025, many two-wheeler models have already been updated.

Latest addition to the list of OBD-2B-compliant two-wheelers is Hero Passion+, coming from world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp. Let’s check out the updates introduced with the new model.

2025 Hero Passion+ Update – What’s new?

In addition to the OBD-2B compliance, colour options have been updated for 2025 Hero Passion+. While the earlier model is available with four colour options, the OBD-2B Passion+ gets only two colour options (Black Nexus Blue and Black Heavy Grey). It is possible that these colour variants are in demand. The MY24 model has two additional colours – Black Grey Stripe and Sport Red.

All four colour options have a dual-tone livery, applied across the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side panels. This is one of the distinctive features seen among Hero’s entry-level commuter bikes. Earlier, Hero also used to offer Passion Pro and Passion Pro XTEC models. However, these two have been discontinued.

As of now, the OBD-2B Passion+ does not get any exclusive colour options. However, it is possible that new colour options could be introduced for the bike at a later date. Since it is the only bike in the Passion range, it can do better by providing more choices to customers. One can consider the example of Hero Splendor+ that offers a total of 7 colour choices. Similarly, HF Deluxe is available with 5 colour options.

Price increase

2025 Passion+ OBD-2B model is available at a starting price of Rs 81,651. That’s Rs 1,750 more than the 2024 Passion Plus (Rs 79,901). In comparison, the top selling Hero Splendor+ is available at a starting price of Rs 77,176. The i3S variant is priced at Rs 78,426. To access more features and striking colour options, users can choose the Splendor+ XTEC variant. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 84,301.

In the 100cc segment, Hero also sells the HF Deluxe and HF 100. These are priced at Rs 59,998 and Rs 59,018, respectively. Talking about Passion+, the bike has a more stylized and sporty appearance in comparison to the likes of Splendor+ and HF Deluxe. Passion+ has flowing and curvy body panels, as compared to the minimalistic design seen with Splendor Plus. Body graphics appear more engaging on the Passion Plus, which may appeal to younger riders.

Powertrain and hardware specifications remain the same for OBD-2B Passion+. In terms of sales, Hero Passion+ is currently the 4th bestselling Hero two-wheeler. In February 2025, sales were at 15,598 units. The bike contributed 4.37% to Hero’s overall sales in the month. Hero Passion+ competes with the likes of Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100.