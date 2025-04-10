2025 Hero Splendor+ Launch Price Rs 79k – What Is New?

The best-selling motorcycle lineup in India, or probably the world, just got updated to MY25 version. We’re talking about Hero MotoCorp’s golden geese, the Splendor Plus. Entire lineup of Splendor Plus has been updated to MY25. These include Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus Launch

Hero MotoCorp has just updated its Splendor+ lineup in India to MY25 version. This is an iterative update and carries minor revisions over its preceding model. Prices start from Rs 79,096 (Ex-sh) for Splendor+ Drum variant, Splendor+ i3S costs Rs 80,066 (Ex-sh) and the price is the same for Splendor+ i3S Black and Accent colourways.

Going one step above, we have Splendor+ XTEC Drum at Rs 82,751 (Ex-sh), Splendor XTEC Disc at Rs 86,051 (Ex-sh) and Splendor XTEC 2.0 at Rs 85,001 (Ex-sh). Where design is concerned, Hero MotoCorp has carried over Splendor+ and all of its variants as they were, without any cosmetic updates.

However, we can see new graphics on body panels to distinguish these MY25 offerings over MY24 versions. Depending on the variant of Splendor+, Hero is offering unique colourways and graphics. Some variants get a rear luggage rack for utilities and some get more sophisticated rear pillion grab rails.

New OBD-2B Compliant Engine

The main change can be seen with Splendor+’s engine department. Hero MotoCorp is now offering updated powertrains that are compatible with more stringent and stricter BS6 P2 OBD-2B emission standards mandated by Indian Government on all vehicles sold after April 1st, 2025.

This powertrain is a simple air-cooled single-cylinder SOHC 2V/cylinder engine that displaces 97.2cc. This engine is capable of delivering 7.91 bhp of peak power and 8.05 Nm of peak power, mated to a 4-speed gearbox, which is common in this displacement class and price bracket in commuter segment.

Depending on variant, 2025 Hero Splendor+ offers a disc brake at the front, LED headlights and LED DRLs and a fully digital instrument cluster that is capable of Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone app support and more. The price premium for 2025 Hero Splendor+ is between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,500.

