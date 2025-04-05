2025 Hero Splendor Plus Spied Ahead Of Launch – What’s New?

While major updates are unlikely, it is possible that Hero could introduce some new colour options with the OBD-2B-compliant Splendor+

With more than 4 crore units sold, Hero Splendor Plus is the world’s No 1 motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp has introduced updates at regular intervals including new colours and special editions. A new test vehicle was recently spotted, fueling speculation about potential upgrades. Let’s explore what Hero could be planning for its top selling two-wheeler.

2025 Hero Splendor+ – OBD-2B compliance

In line with the stricter emission norms, Hero Splendor+ will be updated to comply with the OBD-2B standards. This is part of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) Phase 2 emission norms. Under OBD-2B, vehicles are required to continuously monitor emissions via advanced onboard diagnostics. If any emission related issue is detected, a malfunction indicator lamp lights up on the dashboard.

Various parts and systems are monitored such as oxygen sensors, catalytic converter, fuel system, misfire detection, etc. Other OEMs such as Honda and TVS have already updated several of their two-wheelers to comply with OBD-2B emission norms.

Talking about Splendor+, the upgrade to OBD-2B standards is unlikely to result in any change in the bike’s performance. Equipped with a 97.2 cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine, Hero Splendor+ generates 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

2025 Hero Splendor+ – New features?

Based on the test vehicle spotted near Jaipur, most of the features appear to be the same as the current model. There could be a possibility of new colours, but the spy shots do not provide a clear view. The graphics on the side panels do seem a little different in comparison to that of the current model. It appears that Hero could be aiming for a more refined aesthetics for the 2025 Splendor+.

Hardware specs will remain the same for 2025 Hero Splendor Plus. The bike utilizes a tubular double cradle frame, with telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable dual rear shock absorbers. Both ends have 18-inch wheels, wrapped in 80/100 tubeless tyres.

Braking setup comprises 130 mm drum brakes at front and rear with integrated braking system. Splendor+ is preferred for its compact and agile characteristics. The bike weighs 112 kg and has a ground clearance of 165 mm.

Splendor+ variants, colours, pricing

Base variant of Hero Splendor+ is available at a starting price of Rs 77,176. Colour options include Black Grey Stripe, Force Silver, Sports Red Black, Black Red Purple and Blue Black. Splendor+ i3S (Idle stop-start system) variant is available at a starting price of Rs 78,426. Colour options are the same as the base variant. At the same price of Rs 78,426, users can choose the all-black variant. This colour option ensures a sportier profile and enhances the bike’s road presence.

Another captivating colour option for Splendor+ is Matt Axis Grey (Splendor+ 01 Edition). This variant is probably the best-looking version of Splendor+ currently available. The matte grey colour ensures a more premium look. This variant also gets distinctive graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank and side panels. Splendor+ 01 Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 79,926.

Source