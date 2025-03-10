2025 Hero Splendor Plus Spied with Disc Brake – New Matte Colour

The upcoming 2025 Hero Splendor Plus has been spotted ahead of its official launch, revealing a key upgrade that enhances its braking performance. The most notable addition is a front disc brake, expected to be a 240mm unit, offering improved stopping power over the existing drum brake setup. This move aligns the Splendor Plus with its XTEC Disc variant, making braking more effective for urban and highway rides.

2025 Hero Splendor Plus New Colours

Hero has also introduced fresh colour options for the new Splendor Plus, including Candy Red, a shade that pays homage to the early 2000s model, bringing a touch of nostalgia to long-time fans. In addition, a Matte Axis Grey option is now available, adding a premium and understated look to the lineup. These updates aim to refresh the Splendor’s visual appeal while maintaining its legendary commuter-friendly DNA.

Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged, continuing to run on the familiar 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 8.02PS and 8.05Nm of torque. It is expected to meet the latest OBD2B compliance norms, ensuring better emissions control. The suspension setup retains a telescopic front fork and twin rear shock absorbers, offering a balanced ride quality.

Currently, the Hero Splendor Plus is available in three trims, with pricing starting at Rs 77,176 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new disc brake-equipped variant is expected to be priced around Rs 80,000, making it the most feature-packed Splendor yet.

Where It Stands Against Rivals

While the Hero Splendor Plus has been an undisputed leader in its category, it faces stiff competition from models like the TVS Radeon, which starts at Rs 59,880 and offers a larger 110cc engine at a lower price point. The Bajaj Platina 100, a closer rival, is priced from Rs 68,890 and features spring-in-spring twin rear shock absorbers, enhancing comfort.

Despite these competitive offerings, the Hero Splendor Plus continues to dominate with its legendary reliability, fuel efficiency, and strong resale value, ensuring it remains the top choice for everyday riders across India. The addition of a disc brake and new colour schemes further strengthens its position in the commuter segment.