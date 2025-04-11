2025 Hero Vida V2 Price Reduced By Up To Rs 15k – Details

India’s largest 2W manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has been upping its game in the premium segment. The company is keen on making it big in the electric scooter segment too. In that regard, Vida V2 lineup prices have been dropped drastically, making them a lot more affordable than they used to be. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Vida V2 Prices Reduced

India’s electric scooter market has been heating up in recent times. Market leader Ola Electric has been on a downward spiral and rivals are upping their game to gain precious market share. Hero MotoCorp is at it too and has reduced prices of its Vida V2 range by up to Rs 15,000, depending on the variant.

Vida electric scooter is offered in three variants – V2 Lite, V2 Plus and V2 Pro. 2025 Hero Vida V2 lineup now starts from Rs 74,000 for the base V2 Lite, which is Rs 11,000 less when compared to previous prices. That is because Hero has slashed prices of Vida V2 Lite by Rs 11,000, effective immediately.

Going up the variant range, Vida V2 Plus price has been slashed by up to Rs 15,000. This is the maximum price reduction Hero is offering to Vida V2 lineup. On the other hand, top-spec Hero Vida V2 Pro does not get any price reduction. Instead, it gets a price hike of Rs 4,700, which is now priced at 1,20,300 (ex-sh).

No updates

V2 Lite comes equipped with a 2.2 kWh battery promising a range of 94 km (IDC). Where features are concerned, Hero offers quite a bit of features even with base V2 Lite. Notable features are 26L under-seat storage, 7-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth and navigation, cruise control, keyless ignition and more.

On top of V2 Lite, we have V2 Plus that offers a larger 3.4 kWh battery pack promising a range of up to 143 km on a single charge. The top-spec V2 Pro variant packs a larger still 3.9 kWh battery pack that promises 165 km of range on a single charge and has more powerful motor promising 0-40 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds.

Where rivals are concerned, Hero Vida V2 lineup locks horns with Ola’s S1 range, Ather’s 450 range, TVS’ iQube range and Bajaj’s Chetak range. Hero MotoCorp is also on the verge of launching Vida Z in India soon. Test mules of Vida Z have been spied without camouflage and it will be a global offering too.