2025 Hero Xpulse Teased Before Launch – New Features Detailed

Hero MotoCorp has officially teased its upcoming Xpulse motorcycle, expected to be the new Xpulse 210 – Debut today at EICMA 2024

Hero MotoCorp, known for its strong presence in the budget commuter segment, is now aiming to expand its portfolio in the premium motorcycle market. With multiple new debuts at EICMA 2024, Hero seeks to strengthen its position in both the adventure and mid-size segments, as well as the burgeoning electric scooter market.

2025 Hero Xpulse Teased

New Xpulse 210 is anticipated to feature a 210cc engine, sourced from Hero’s Karizma XMR. The engine is expected to be tuned for an adventure-friendly setup, making it suitable for both on-road and off-road use. Key specs hint at 25 bhp power at 9,250 rpm and 20 Nm torque at 7,250 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox. This setup should offer better cruising capabilities and improved highway performance.

The teaser images reveal an evolved design, maintaining the signature Xpulse styling with a few modern twists. Notable elements include a round LED projector headlight with a pronounced brace, a more angular beak, tall windscreen, and larger fuel tank. The motorcycle also sports new side and tail panels, adding to its rugged look, while LED indicators and taillights contribute to its contemporary styling.

A significant upgrade is the new colour TFT display, replacing the previous reverse LCD. This display includes a bar-style tachometer, large speedometer, gear position indicator, coolant temperature, and other essential readouts. Interestingly, it also has a ‘Road’ mode, which could hint at selectable ride or ABS modes.

Apart from the Xpulse 210, Hero is set to unveil three other new models, aiming to strengthen its premium lineup:

1. Karizma XMR 250

A new fully-faired motorcycle, possibly the Karizma XMR 250, is expected to make its debut. Speculated to be powered by a 250cc liquid-cooled engine, this bike may produce around 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, positioning it as a competitor in the quarter-liter segment. The Karizma XMR 250 is rumored to feature USD front forks and aerodynamic winglets for improved stability and handling.

2. Xtreme 250R

The street-naked Xtreme 250R might also be unveiled, targeting the popular naked bike segment. It is believed to share the same power output as the Karizma XMR 250, delivering 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. With an aggressive, edgy design, this model is likely to appeal to riders seeking a powerful, stylish commuter with sporty aesthetics.

3. New Vida V1 Variant

In response to the growing demand for electric scooters, Hero might showcase a new variant of its Vida V1. This version could be an affordable alternative to its rivals from brands like Ather, Ola, TVS, and Bajaj, aiming to capture a larger share of the urban electric mobility market.