2025 Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled At Dealer Event – Gets Cruise Control, New Screen

After the launch of Glamour X, Hero MotoCorp has turned its gaze towards its Xtreme lineup. Especially, the limelight is now on 2025 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, which gets a major update and was recently unveiled at a dealer event. This update is expected to breathe a new life into this motorcycle and get a major sales boost. Let’s take a closer look at what this update has to offer.

2025 Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled

When Hero MotoCorp launched Glamour X with cruise control feature on a 125cc motorcycle, everyone asked the same question. Why, though? The answer was pretty obvious that it would trickle up into more Hero products in the future. If you were guessing that cruise control would make it on Xpulse 210, you’re wrong. Because that motorcycle is 2025 Xtreme 160R 4V.

Unveiled at a recent dealer event, 2025 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will be launched soon. It will land in a segment which has heated up a lot, in recent times. As seen in the images from the dealer event, we can see that 2025 Xtreme 160R is sort of like a facelift, while overall silhouette and ergonomics are likely to be carried over.

We have an all new fascia with a more aggressive appearance than before. It looks sporty and will appeal to younger audience. Fuel tank and tank shrouds are still the same, but get a new colourway and graphics. The variant showed here, is the top-spec Combat Edition and it features everything Hero is offering with this vehicle.

These include cruise control, which debuted with Glamour X and a new LCD instrument cluster that debuted with Karizma XMR 210 and shared with Xtreme 250R and Glamour X. To operate this cluster, there is an improved switchgear too and the USB port below this cluster is likely to be Type-C, instead of Type-A.

Cruise control toggle can be seen on right hand side switchgear, which allows users to turn the system on / off and then increase or decrease cruise speed. The cluster shows a host of information and supports Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation and shows ABS Modes selected.

Any hardware changes?

Componentry looks like it is the same as before offered with Xtreme 160R 4V. The 2025 model retains USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, front and rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS, panic braking and others. The powertrain is likely to continue as is, which is a 163.2cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V oil-cooled engine with up to 16.9 PS and 14.6 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

