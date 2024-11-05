2025 Hero Xtreme Bike Teased With A New Engine? – 210cc Or 250cc?

While the new motorcycle could feature a 250cc engine, there is a possibility of new Hero Xtreme bike being a 210cc offering too

For a very long time, Hero MotoCorp has been trying very hard to revamp its premium motorcycle lineup. The company’s efforts have taken a new turn with what seems like a new engine. Teased with a new upcoming street fighter motorcycle, this new engine could be displacing around 250cc.

New Hero Xtreme Bike

With the launch of Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp stepped into a new era of motorcycle engineering. This was the first time Hero had invested into a DOHC 4V engine head, liquid cooling hardware, a 6-speed gearbox and dual-channel ABS.

All these attributes made Karizma XMR 210 an absolute tech fest for Hero. The company is now porting over these winning attributes to a street naked motorcycle. As teased on their social media handles, Hero is set to unveil a new street naked motorcycle that could take the Xtreme name to a new level.

However, the teaser shows what looks like a new engine that could displace around 250cc. We say this because the crank case of this new engine doesn’t resemble the one seen on Karizma XMR 210. Looking at the engine, it is a liquid-cooled unit with a DOHC 4V head.

If the displacement really is around 250cc, we could witness Hero MotoCorp undercut current crop of quarter-liter motorcycles from Suzuki, Bajaj, KTM and Husqvarna. Performance metrics could be around 30 bhp of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

Ravishing new design

With this upcoming motorcycle, Hero is aiming to carve out a chunk of the quarter-litre street naked motorcycle segment. For that, the product has to look the part too. Something new Hero Xtreme bike does very well. We can see a stylish and aggressive design language inspired from the Hero XTUNT 2.5R Concept.

Sculpted macho fuel tank and fat USD telescopic front forks lend a muscular appearance. This motorcycle looks mean and menacing, something target demographic will appreciate. We can see a unique H-shaped LED DRL signature, petal disc brakes with BYBRE callipers, LED turn indicators and sleek LED tail lights.

It could feature the same TFT instrument cluster seen on Karizma XMR 210 and now the recently teased Xpulse 210. Bluetooth connectivity with navigation support will be present. We can expect it to be priced around starting from Rs 1.7 lakh (Ex-sh) to Rs 1.9 lakh (Ex-sh). The unveiling will happen between November 5th, today, and November 10th.