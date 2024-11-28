2025 Honda Amaze Arrives at Dealerships – New Blue Colour Spied Inside Out

New Honda Amaze Fully Revealed Ahead of Launch on December 4 – First spy shots from dealer yard

The eagerly awaited 2025 Honda Amaze has made its way to dealerships, and leaked images have provided a detailed look at its refreshed design and upgraded interiors. Set to launch officially on December 4, the third-generation Honda Amaze promises to be a significant contender in the sub-4 meter sedan segment. The new model builds on its legacy while incorporating advanced features, including ADAS, a first for its segment. Latest spy shots are credited to Car Holic 14.

Fresh Design and Upgraded Features

The 2025 Honda Amaze showcases a bold and contemporary design, taking cues from its bigger siblings, the Honda City and Elevate. Up front, it features a larger grille with a honeycomb pattern, flanked by sleeker LED headlamps with integrated DRLs. A connected chrome strip above the grille and a revised clamshell bonnet add a premium touch. The rear profile gets LED tail lamps and a redesigned bumper, contributing to a modern aesthetic.

The new Amaze also includes a shark fin antenna, a reverse camera, and new alloy wheels that enhance its road presence. These design elements are a stark departure from the outgoing model, making the 2025 Amaze more refined and visually appealing. Seen in the latest spy shots is a new blue colour with dual tone interiors.

Stepping inside, the 2025 Honda Amaze impresses with its revamped interiors. Borrowing design cues from the Elevate, it features a sophisticated dashboard layout, a larger 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Premium touches, such as a dual-tone color scheme and new upholstery, elevate the cabin’s overall ambiance.

Comfort features include automatic air conditioning, rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charger. Higher trims also offer a single-pane sunroof, adding to the sedan’s premium appeal. With these updates, the Amaze promises a more comfortable and connected driving experience.

Segment-First Safety Features

Safety has been a key focus for Honda in the 2025 Amaze. The sedan now comes equipped with 6 airbags as standard across all variants. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) set it apart from its competitors, offering features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking. Other safety enhancements include ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, and parking sensors with a reverse camera.

Under the hood, the new Honda Amaze retains its trusted 1.2-liter petrol engine, delivering 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT. Honda is also expected to introduce a CNG variant later, catering to the growing demand for alternative fuel options.

With its significant feature upgrades, the 2025 Honda Amaze is likely to be priced higher than the outgoing model, which ranges between Rs 7.3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete directly with the newly introduced Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. The new Honda Amaze is poised to set a new benchmark in its segment, combining style, safety, and technology to offer a well-rounded package for Indian sedan buyers.