2025 Honda Amaze Design Teased Ahead Of Maruti Dzire Launch

The sub 4m sedan space has Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the 2025 Honda Amaze takes on them with a new design

Once known for an array of vehicles ranging from Brio hatchback to Accord executive sedan, HCIL (Honda Cars India Ltd) has now been selling Amaze and City sedans along with Elevate SUV. Amaze is set to receive a major upgrade to a new generation which is expected to uplift Honda car sales in India in a big way.

2025 Honda Amaze Design Teased

The company’s most affordable Amaze sub 4m sedan is getting a major generational upgrade and the first official design teased, shows radical looks. Currently in its facelifted guise of 2nd Generation model, Honda Amaze needs a major boost to stay relevant in the game and take a better shot at soon-to-launch 4th Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Ahead of the 4th Gen Dzire’s launch, Honda has teased Amaze’s design officially in sketch form. This could be Honda’s way of teasing potential sub 4m sedan buyers to sway them away from soon-to-launch 4th Gen Maruti Dzire.

As seen in the teased design sketches, 3rd Gen 2025 Honda Amaze looks like a complete transformation. We can see design getting sharper and edgier, showing a more aggressive stance than before. As of now, we don’t know how much of these design traits translate into the production model.

However, we can be optimistic. For starters, we can see LED DRL signature moved from below the headlight to above. We can expect rectangular projector elements on both low and high beams, populated by LEDs. We can see a muscular bonnet with strong creases for an edgy character. Grill shape might be in line with latest Accord sold globally.

There seem to be strong C-shaped elements in lower bumper. LED fog lights are not confirmed, but are likely to be present, similar to current Amaze. We hope Amaze also retains the most convincing three-box design in the sub 4m segment, which is a very tough job to pull off.

What to expect?

Speculations suggest Honda will position 3rd Gen Amaze on a modified version of City platform that also underpins Elevate. This way, all of HCIL’s portfolio will be based on one platform, making production more economical. The same 1.2L 4-cylinder engine is likely to be retained to benefit from B-Segment tax bracket.

This engine is peppy and characterful and is smooth and refined. When launched, 2025 Honda Amaze might prove to be the only good-looking sub 4m sedan with a smooth 4-cylinder engine as Maruti Suzuki is porting the 4th Gen Dzire to a 3-cylinder Z-Series engine that debuted with 4th Gen Swift. Launch is expected in 2024.