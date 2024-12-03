2025 Honda Amaze New Teaser Out Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Honda Teases 2025 Amaze Sedan with Advanced Safety Features and Updated Design

Honda Cars India is gearing up to unveil the highly-anticipated 2025 Honda Amaze sedan, set to redefine its position in the compact sedan segment. Scheduled for launch on December 4, 2024, the new Amaze promises a comprehensive upgrade in terms of design, features, and safety, with teasers offering a sneak peek into its striking new look and advanced technology.

New Design, Similar Dimensions

2025 Honda Amaze flaunts a revamped exterior that exudes sophistication and modernity. A honeycomb grille, accompanied by a bold chrome strip, enhances the sedan’s premium appeal. Dual LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, projector fog lamps, and sleek, rain-sensing wipers elevate its aesthetic quotient. The rear profile is equally appealing, with redesigned LED tail lamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a sculpted bumper.

The Amaze now sits on a modified platform, similar to the Honda City and Elevate, which is likely to result in a more spacious and stable stance. Adding to its stylish persona are newly designed alloy wheels and vibrant colour options.

Inspired Interiors with Premium Features

Inside, the Amaze mirrors the interior sophistication of the Honda Elevate, showcasing a dual-tone cabin theme. The centerpiece is an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other noteworthy additions include a semi-digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, and a single-pane sunroof. These upgrades aim to enhance comfort and convenience, particularly in the higher-spec VX and ZX trims.

Safety and ADAS Features

Honda is taking a bold step in the compact sedan market by introducing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the new Amaze, making it the first in its category to do so. The ADAS suite includes features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking. Structural enhancements could ensure improved crash safety, while features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, etc further boost occupant safety.

Engine and Pricing Expectations

The 2025 Honda Amaze retains the tried-and-tested 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine, generating 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Although no changes have been made to the powertrain, the addition of a CNG variant is expected in the future. Pricing is estimated to start around Rs 7.25 lakh and go up to Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom), slightly higher than the outgoing model.