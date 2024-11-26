2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised On Road – New Front And Rear

New Honda Amaze Sedan Leaked Ahead of Launch on December 4th – Front and rear design undisguised

The highly anticipated 2025 Honda Amaze has made its way online through leaked images ahead of its official launch on December 4, 2024. Positioned to rival the upcoming Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor, the new Honda Amaze marks a significant step forward for the brand in the competitive sub-4 meter sedan segment.

Evolving Legacy: 2025 Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze has been a pivotal model since its initial debut in 2013, followed by the launch of its second-generation model in 2018. Now, the third-generation Amaze is poised to take things further, with updated styling, advanced features, and a stronger focus on safety. The new Amaze is based on a modified version of the Honda City platform, shared with the Honda Elevate, which ensures economies of scale in production.

Spy shots reveal significant design updates, with a sleeker profile and sharper details. Key exterior upgrades include redesigned hexagonal front grilles with a honeycomb pattern, sleeker LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a connected chrome strip above the grille. Other enhancements like a clamshell bonnet and a larger air dam give the new Amaze a modern and premium appearance.

Interior and Features

Though we do not have spy shots of the interiors, Honda has shared a teaser of the same. Inside, the new Amaze is expected to get a more refined dual-tone cabin with improved features. A larger free-standing touchscreen, potentially an 8-inch unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will replace the current 7-inch screen. For added convenience, Honda could offer a wireless phone charger, a semi-digital driver display, and a single-pane sunroof, similar to the setup in the Honda City and Elevate.

Safety remains a priority, with the new Amaze expected to feature six airbags as standard. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, and parking sensors could also make their way into the model, though ADAS is yet to be officially confirmed. Additional safety features like ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, and a host of structural reinforcements are also anticipated.

Performance and Powertrain

Under the hood, the 2025 Honda Amaze will be powered by a 1.2-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 90 hp and 110 Nm of torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual or CVT, with the possibility of a CNG variant joining the lineup later. Unlike its predecessors, the new Amaze will not offer a diesel option, reflecting the industry shift towards petrol and alternative fuel options.

Considering the host of upgrades, the 2025 Honda Amaze is expected to see a slight increase in price compared to the outgoing model, which is currently priced between Rs 7.3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The exact pricing will be revealed at the official launch event.

