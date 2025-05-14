2025 Honda CB 125 F (SP125) Debuts – New LED Lights, Digital Display

Targeted at A1 class license holders in Germany, Honda CB 125 F ranked as the 14th bestselling light motorcycle in the country in 2024

Honda had introduced the CB 125 F (SP125) in Europe in 2015. Key USPs were affordable pricing and optimal fuel efficiency. In Germany, cumulative sales of the CB 125 F are at around 82,000 units. Honda will be introducing the new 2026 model version of CB 125 F in Germany in May with multiple new updates. Let’s take a look?

2026 Honda CB 125 F (SP125) – What’s new?

Honda has updated the 2026 CB 125 F in Germany with the automatic start-stop system. With this update, the 2026 Honda CB 125 F has tech superiority over most other bikes in the 125cc segment. This feature is already offered with the SP125 in India. The engine shuts off automatically when idle and restarts when the rider engages the clutch. It saves fuel at traffic stops as well as in stop-and-go situations often experienced in cities.

Along with automatic start-stop, Honda CB 125 F has other mileage-boosting technologies such as eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). It works by reducing friction, which in turn improves both performance and fuel efficiency. The eSP also integrates the ACG starter, which ensures silent starts.

With mileage-boosting technologies, Honda CB 125 F offers a high fuel efficiency of 100 km for every 1.4 litres of fuel (claimed). This is around 71 km per litre, which is a big number in the 125cc segment. Depending on user skills and riding conditions, real world mileage could be around 60-65 km/l. Honda CB 125 F has a 11-litre fuel tank, which means certified range of around 800 km.

Euro 5+ emission compliant, tech updates

Similar to the stricter OBD 2B emission norms in India, the CB 125 F has been updated to comply with the latest Euro 5+ emissions standards. The 124cc engine generates 11 hp and 11 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Top speed is rated at 95 km/h.

2026 Honda CB 125 F gets a new 4.2-inch TFT colour display with Road Sync connectivity suite. Users can make or manage calls, get real-time weather updates, manage messages via voice commands, access music and use turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT instrument console displays a range of information such as real-time mileage, average mileage, available range, gear position, eco indicator and maintenance alerts. 2026 Honda CB 125 F also gets a Type-C USB charging port.

Specs

Other hardware specs remain unchanged for 2026 Honda CB 125 F. The bike utilizes a diamond frame, with telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. Braking setup comprises a disc at front and drum brake at the rear. Braking efficiency is enhanced with CBS. Seat height at 790 mm seems suitable for optimal control and agile handling.

2026 Honda CB 125 F – Price

Even with multiple updates, Honda has not increased the pricing of 2026 Honda CB 125 F. The bike is available at a starting price of €3,199, which is approximately Rs 3.05 lakh. Honda CB 125 F is manufactured in India and exported to European markets. A total of three colour options are available with the 2026 Honda CB 125 F in Germany – Imperial Red Metallic, Matt Marvel Blue Metallic and Matt Axis Gray Metallic. In India, there are two additional colour options of Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Siren Blue.