2025 Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness, CB350 RS – New Colours, Prices

Along with the new colours, Honda’s 350cc motorcycles have been updated to run on E20 ethanol blended fuel

Honda had launched the H’ness CB350 in October 2020, as a challenger to Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles. In the following years, Honda expanded its 350cc portfolio to include the CB350 and CB350RS. These bikes have delivered consistent results for the brand. Honda has now introduced the 2025 versions of its 350cc motorcycles with new colour options. Let’s see which ones are the most enticing.

2025 Honda CB350 H’ness – Variant-wise pricing and colours

Honda CB350 H’ness is available in three variants – DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. Prices start at Rs 2,10,500 for the DLX, Rs 2,13,500 for DLX Pro and Rs 2,15,500 for DLX Pro Chrome. Honda CB350 H’ness DLX variant is available in two colour options – Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. Both are single-tone colours and come with standard black seats.

The DLX Pro variant is offered with three colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Rebel Red Metallic. All three are single-tone colours, but overall look and feel is enhanced with the tan seats.

Top-spec DLX Pro Chrome variant is available in colour options of Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. A distinctive feature is the liberal use of chrome on the front and rear fenders. DLX Pro Chrome variant has tan seats and distinctive graphics on the fuel tank.

2025 Honda CB350 – Variant-wise pricing and colours

Honda CB350 DLX variant is available at a starting price of Rs 2,15,500. In comparison, the DLX Pro variant starts at Rs 2,18,850. Colour options are common for both variants – Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Grey.

All these have tan seats with contrasting stitching and body coloured front and rear fenders. Chrome accents can be seen on the circular headlamp and rearview mirrors. The exhaust and rear suspension also have a glossy chrome finish.

2025 Honda CB350RS – Variant-wise pricing and colours

Prices of the 2025 Honda CB350RS are the same as that of H’ness. The DLX variant costs Rs 2,15,500, whereas the DLX Pro starts at Rs 2,18,500. CB350RS is the sportiest bike among Honda’s 350cc range. The DLX variant is available in two colours – Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. The DLX Pro variant has colour options of Rebel Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Mat Axis Grey Metallic.

As compared to the other two CB350s, the Honda CB350RS has some distinctive features. For example, the broad fenders have been replaced with sleeker units. The bike also gets fork gaiters for a rugged look and feel. It has a single-piece seat, as compared to the twin seat setup of CB350 and H’ness. Exhaust pipe and rear suspension springs come in a black finish instead of chrome used with the other two bikes.

With expanded colour options, Honda’s 350cc bikes can target a larger segment of users. Apart from the new colours and E20 fuel support, there are no other changes to the 2025 Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness and CB350RS. All three bikes get power from a 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2B compliant PGM-FI engine. It delivers 21 PS and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.