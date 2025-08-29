2025 Honda CB350 Lineup Updated With New Colours – India Launch Soon?

While the retro-classic motorcycle segment is firmly ruled by Royal Enfield in India, there are multiple rival brands trying to topple the leader. These include Honda, Jawa, Yezdi, BSA, Triumph and others. In Japan, however, popularity is quite high for Honda’s CB350 lineup and the company has just updated the colourways of these motorcycles. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda CB350 Lineup Updated

In India, Honda’s retro-classic motorcycle range consists of three offerings – H’ness CB350, CB350 RS and CB350 (Classic). All three motorcycles challenge the domain set by Royal Enfield. These motorcycles are manufactured in India and then shipped to Japan, where the popularity is quite high.

There, Honda has given these motorcycles different names. For example, the H’ness CB350 is called GB350, CB350 RS is called BG350 S and CB350 (Classic) is called GB350 C. For MY25 versions, these motorcycles have been given new colours to boost their appeal in Japan.

CB350 (Classic) (GB350 C in Japan)

The newest of this trio is CB350 (Classic), which is sold as GB350 C in Japan. For the Japanese market, Honda is offering two unique colours with 2025 GB350 C in matte finish to accentuate their retro appeal. These colours include Matte Sand Storme Beige and Matte Buret Silver.

Both of these colourways get a matte finish and a brown seat covers with white piping. Matte Sand Storme Beige colourway is on sale in India as Mat Dune Brown with similar colour schemes offered only with DLX Pro variant. While the Matte Buret Silver seems to be a new shade, which is a darker version of Pearl Deep Ground Gray colour offered in India.

H’ness CB350 (GB350 in Japan)

In India, this motorcycle is called H’ness CB350 and GB350 in Japan. For the Japanese market, Honda is offering new shades like Classic White, which looks quite nice. Other colours introduced with 2025 CB350 Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Hawks Eye Blue dual tone colourway which used to be on offer in India, introduced at launch in 2020.

Interestingly, Japanese GB350 comes equipped with a single-piece seat as standard. It gets a slight step for pillion and a Brown seat cover. In India, however, H’ness CB350 gets split seat as standard which is Black in DLX variant and Brown in DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome.

CB350 RS (GB350 S in Japan)

With a slight scrambler-esque design language, CB350 RS is the sportiest version of this platform and is launched in Japan as GB350 S. For MY25 version, Honda is offering two colourways and both of them look like they are in matte finish. These are called Heavy Gray Metallic-U and Beta Silver Metallic.

Heavy Gray Metallic-U looks a lot like Pearl Igneous Black on sale in India, but Beta Silver Metallic looks unique with its dark Silver look. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has not officially confirmed whether these new colourways will be launched in India.