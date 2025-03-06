2025 Honda CB350 RS & H’ness CB350 Launched With New Colours

HMSI (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India) has been making a lot of headlines in the recent past. The company in February 2025, surpassed Hero MotoCorp in terms of YTD sales when compared to sales performance last year. Now, the company just updated H’Ness CB350 and CB350 RS to MY25 versions. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Honda CB350 RS & H’ness CB350

One look at the 350cc to 450cc motorcycle sales charts, we can see that Royal Enfield absolutely dominates this segment with a slew of 350cc motorcycles. Challenging these Royal Enfield motorcycles are Honda’s CB350 lineup consisting of the CB350 (Classic), H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS.

The company just updated 2025 Honda CB350 RS and H’ness CB350 with a bunch of new colours and graphics that transform the overall look and appeal of both these machines. Honda is yet to announce prices for these motorcycles, which was not reflected on the website. There is a small probability of prices staying the same to be competitive against immediate rivals.

Changes with 2025 CB350 RS

CB350 RS gets a slightly sportier look when compared to H’ness CB350 and CB350 (Classic). It looks slightly Scrambler-esque, which is probably its biggest draw. With MY25 update, Honda has refreshed the colour palette and is mono-tone only and devoid of graphics, unlike the 2025 H’ness CB350.

Top of the fuel tank gets an interesting patch to add some contrast. Where colours are concerned, DLX trim levels offers Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black shades. The higher-spec DLX Pro trim offers two extra colours on top of DLX – Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic.

Changes with 2025 H’ness CB350

Starting with H’ness CB350, Honda is offering new colours across the trim lineup – DLX, DLX Pro and DLX Pro Chrome. Base DLX trim gets Pearl Deep Ground Grey and Pearl Igneous Black. DLX Pro trim gets the additional Rebel Red Metallic shade. DLX Pro Chrome colours are the most special as they get attractive graphics on the fuel tank as well.

The new colours with DLX Pro Chrome are Athletic Blue Metallic, Mat Massive Grey Metallic and Pearl Nightstar Black. These colour variants also get Chrome highlights which can be seen on front and rear mudguards. 2025 Honda H’ness CB350 lack fork gaiters for the front suspension, lending a cleaner look.

OBD2B compliant powertrain

It has to be noted that both these motorcycles now miss out on custom packs to transform the looks and functionality. Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 Honda CB350 RS and H’ness CB350 will be equipped with the same 348cc single-cylinder air cooled engine with 20.78 bhp of peak power and 30 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This engine will be OBD2B compliant.