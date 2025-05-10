2025 Honda CB650 Launch Price Rs 9.6 L – India’s First E-Clutch Motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the all-new 2025 CB650R and CBR650R, making them the first motorcycles in India to feature the E-Clutch technology. This marks a significant leap in riding convenience and control, blending manual performance with automatic ease.

Pricing and Availability

Bookings are now open across Honda BigWing dealerships and online, with deliveries to begin by the end of May 2025. The 2025 Honda CB650R is priced at Rs. 9.60 lakh, while the faired CBR650R comes in at Rs. 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The E-Clutch system, developed by Honda in 2023, eliminates the need for clutch lever operation during starts, stops, and gear shifts. This system enhances rider comfort in daily traffic while maintaining the thrill of sporty riding, making it ideal for both new and experienced riders.

Powertrain and Performance Specs

2025 CB650R carries Honda’s Neo Sports Café design with a sculpted tank, round LED headlamp, and exposed steel frame. It is powered by a 649cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 70 kW at 12,000 RPM and 63 Nm at 9,500 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox with the E-Clutch system. Suspension duties are handled by Showa 41 mm USD forks and a monoshock, while braking is managed by dual 310 mm front discs and a rear disc with dual-channel ABS. A 5.0-inch TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity completes the feature list.

2025 CBR650R offers a racier design with a full-faired look and aerodynamic styling. It shares the same engine, gearbox, and chassis as the CB650R, but adds Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for added safety. The CBR650R is available in Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic, while the CB650R comes in Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

A New Chapter in Honda’s BigWing Line-up

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to bring the new CB650R and CBR650R for our Indian riders, with the revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The standard variants of both these models were introduced earlier this year & they received a phenomenal response. With the introduction of the E-Clutch equipped variants, we believe this will further elevate the customer’s riding experience while strengthening Honda’s position in the premium motorcycle space. These motorcycles perfectly balance performance, ease, and innovation – qualities that today’s riders value more than ever.”

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the latest additions to our premium motorcycle line-up – the CB650R and CBR650R – now equipped with Honda’s revolutionary E-Clutch technology. The premium motorcycling space has been experiencing remarkable growth in India, and with world-class products like the CB650R and CBR650R, we are confident they will set new benchmarks for performance and riding innovation. The introduction of E-Clutch is a step into the future, giving riders a unique blend of control and comfort, reinforcing Honda’s leadership in technological advancement.”