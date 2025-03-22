2025 Honda CBR150R Debuts With New Colours, Updates

New 2025 Honda CBR150R sports bike gets two new colours in Malaysia, while equipment list remains the same as earlier

2025 Honda CBR150R has been launched with new colour options of Honda Tricolor and Silver. Price has been increased slightly by RM100, which is approximately Rs 2,000. Let’s check out the details of the new colour options introduced with the 2025 Honda CBR150R.

2025 Honda CBR150R – New colours

Among the two new colours introduced for the 2025 Honda CBR150R, the Honda Tricolor is the most captivating. It essentially highlights Honda’s rich motorsport heritage that’s all about speed and competition. Along with the dominant red colour that covers most of the surfaces, there are contrasting shades of white and blue. These can be seen most prominently on the side fairing and the fuel tank. Overall look and feel is further improved with the USD forks in golden finish.

Talking about the new Silver colour scheme, it is relatively sober in comparison to the Honda Tricolor option. Most exciting part is the contrasting accents in bright yellow colour. These can be seen across the front fascia, side fairing, fuel tank and seat section. With finer brush strokes used for the yellow shade, the overall look and feel seems a lot more refined. In a way, the Silver colour theme embodies sporty elegance, in contrast to the more ostentatious Honda Tricolor shade.

In terms of its design, there are no changes to the 2025 Honda CBR150R. The bike draws inspiration from its larger-capacity siblings such as the CBR1000RR-R, CBR650R, and CBR250RR. Some of the key highlights include an aggressive front fascia, sleek dual LED headlamp setup with sharp DRLs, front-cowl-mounted trendy rear-view mirrors and a compact windscreen. The bike has a sculpted fuel tank, sporty fairing, split seats and upswept exhaust.

2025 Honda CBR150R – Performance, specs

Equipment list for 2025 Honda CBR150R is the same as earlier. Powering the bike is a 149.2 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine that generates 16.09 hp and 13.7 Nm of torque. It is mated to a constant mesh, 6 speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch. The engine is designed to deliver a powerful performance all while ensuring a smooth and responsive experience. The liquid cooling prevents overheating, something that is quite useful in demanding situations.

Honda CBR150R utilizes a diamond frame, suspended on USD forks at front and swing arm with monoshock (Pro-Link) system at the rear. The bike uses 17-inch wheels, wrapped with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres. Braking setup comprises disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. With a seat height of 788 mm, users can expect optimal control and handling. The bike’s kerb weight of 137 kg is also quite manageable.

Safety features include an emergency stop signal (ESS) that warns other road users about emergency braking scenarios. Honda CBR150R is a 5-star rated bike, as per the MyMAP Program?. It certifies that the bike complies with UN regulations, production standards and has the necessary safety features. Tech kit for Honda CBR150R includes a full digital colour instrument panel. It complements the bike’s sporty profile and displays a wide range of information in a clear, concise format.