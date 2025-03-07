2025 Honda CBR250RR Debuts With New Colour – 42 Bhp, 25 Nm

Honda is a world renowned motorcycle manufacturer and has an extremely vast portfolio, many of which are not on sale in India for feasibility reasons. One such motorcycle is CBR250RR, which has been patented in India in early 2023. Now, this motorcycle has been updated to MY25 version with subtle updates. Let’s take a look.

2025 Honda CBR250RR Debuts

Indian motorcycle market used to get the Honda CBR250R, a single-cylinder quarter-litre motorcycle. However, Honda also has a more hardcore quarter-litre offering in the form of CBR250RR. More R’s in the name directly means more sportiness, more performance and more race-worthiness in Honda’s nomenclature.

CBR250RR has been patented in India, but it looks like it was more of an IP protection exercise than launch intention. However, CBR250RR is a popular motorcycle among motorcycling enthusiasts across the world. For 2025, Honda has subtly updated its quarter-litre pocket rocket with a new colourway.

Speaking of colours, Honda is offering three in total – Grand Prix Red, Pearl Glare White and Matte Buret Silver. Where pricing is concerned, Matte Buret Silver has been priced at JPY 902,000 (approx Rs 5.32 lakh), while Grand Prix Red and Pearl Glare White colourways are priced at JPY 940,500 (approx Rs 5.55 lakh).

What else is new?

Design continues to be aerodynamic with a sharp fairing inspired by company’s flagship CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. LED headlights, LED DRLs, an aerodynamic windscreen, fairing-mounted ORVMs, LED blinkers, chiseled fuel tank, low-set clip-on handlebars, premium switchgear, split seats, a digital instrument cluster are notable elements.

Componentry includes USD telescopic Showa SFF-BP forks in Gold shade, rear mono-shock setup, single-petal disc at either ends with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels, 110-section front and 140-section rear tyres, dual-barrel exhaust and 14.5L fuel tank are highlights. All these are mounted on a potent chassis that boasts a kerb weight of 168 kg.

Powering this motorcycle is a 249cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of developing a peak power of 42 PS at 13,500 RPM and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 10,750 RPM, mated to a slipper clutch, 6-speed gearbox and a quick shifter. We hope Honda launch this motorcycle in India. If it does, it will take on motorcycle with similar performance like Aprilia RS 457 and Yamaha R3.