2025 Honda City Facelift Debuts In Brazil – Sportier Profile, New Features

With the 2025 City family, Honda has introduced greater differentiation between the Sedan and Hatchback models

In addition to the cosmetic enhancements, the new 2025 Honda City Sedan and Hatchback also get multiple new features. Although, the powertrain options remain the same as earlier. The new Honda City models will go on sale in Brazil on 9th November.

2025 Honda City Facelift – Exterior updates

Front fascia of the new 2025 City Facelift Sedan has been updated with a refreshed grille. Additional horizontal elements have been introduced and the upper chrome strip is now narrower. At the rear, the bumper has been updated with horizontally placed reflective elements. Overall, the cosmetic touch-ups ensure a more sophisticated look and feel. Dimensionally, the new 2025 Honda City Sedan has gained 25 mm in length.

Talking about the 2025 City hatchback, it too gets a refreshed grille and bumper. At the rear, the bumper has been updated with a black lower frame. New City Hatchback has gained 2 mm in length. Both the Sedan and the Hatchback also get new alloy wheels. Based on the variant, the wheel size is either 15-inch to 16-inch. Dual-tone wheel colour options also vary based on the variant.

2025 Honda City Facelift – New equipment

One of the important functional updates is the electronic parking brake (EPB). This is available with both the new City Sedan and new City Hatchback, with the EX, EXL and Touring variants. This feature comes integrated with the Brake Hold function.

Furthermore, all variants, excluding the base LX, are now equipped with all-4 disc brakes. Other additions to EX, EXL and Touring variants include wireless charger and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Two type-A USB charging ports are given at the front, whereas rear passengers can access two type-C USB ports.

According to Honda, the touchscreen infotainment system has been updated with new graphics, improved resolution, new interface and three unique wallpapers. Resolution of the rear camera has also been updated to ensure clearer images. Based on the variant, the instrument console is either a 4.2-inch colour TFT screen or a 7-inch colour TFT unit. Higher-spec EXL and Touring variants get LaneWatch for blind spot monitoring.

Dual-zone automatic climate control is available with only the Touring variants. myHonda Connect connectivity suite will be accessible with the EXL and Touring variants. For the 2025 City Sedan and City Hatchback, 6-airbags are now standard across all variants.

Honda Sensing is available from EX variant onwards. It has ADAS features such as low speed follow (LSF), adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistant, frontal collision mitigation and automatic high beam switching.

2025 Honda City Facelift – Performance

All variants of 2025 Honda City Sedan and City Hatchback utilize the 1.5-litre flex-fuel naturally-aspirated, in-line, four-cylinder engine. As per Brazilian Labeling Program (PBE), this engine is top-rated in terms of fuel efficiency and emissions. Power output is 126 hp for both fuels, whereas torque is 155 Nm with ethanol and 152 Nm with gasoline. The engine is mated to a CVT gearbox.

2025 Honda City Facelift – Pricing

Base LX variants of both the 2025 City Sedan and City Hatchback are priced at R$ 117,500 (Approx. Rs 17 lakh). New City Sedan top-spec Touring variant starts at R$ 142,400 (Rs 20.70 lakh). In comparison, the 2025 City Hatchback top-spec Touring variant is available at R$ 141,400 (Rs 20.57 lakh).