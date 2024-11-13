2025 Honda CL500 Scrambler Announced – Gets New Colours, Improvements

The 471cc parallel-twin DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled motor on 2025 Honda CL500 Scrambler makes 46 bhp and 43.4 Nm, mated to 6-speed gearbox

One of the world’s most iconic motorcycle manufacturers, Honda, has been continually updating its portfolio. Latest update comes to its premium Scrambler-style motorcycle in the form of CL500. This motorcycle has been updated with fresh set of colours for MY25 and gets a few improvements to make it a better product than it was.

2025 Honda CL500 Scrambler

Honda first announced CL500 a couple of years ago at EICMA 2022. The motorcycle was showcased alongside Rebel CMX1100T and Transalp ADV, among other offerings. This is a classic retro motorcycle with Scrambler genes that aims to provide the perfect blend of on and off-road performance.

With 2025 Honda CL500 Scrambler, the company is offering four striking colours that is primarily only seen on fuel tank. These colours are Pearl Dask Yellow, Matte Fresco Brown, Matte Laurel Green Metallic and lastly, we have Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. The negative LCD instrument cluster has received an update for improved legibility.

The design has been one of the key attributes and strengths of CL500 as it adheres to neo-retro genre. The motorcycle went on sale in 2023 in select markets and is not on sale in India. There are other displacement options with Honda’s CL family including 250cc, 300cc and 500cc offerings.

All these motorcycles have almost similar design elements to maintain family identity. There is a round headlight housing four LED elements. Apart from the metallic finishes on clutch and brake levers and front forks, Honda has gone for a matt-black look almost everywhere that bodes well with bike’s overall design.

We have a circular instrument pod along with a wide handlebar and fork gaiters to establish a Scrambler-esque look. Round headlights, a single-piece ribbed seat, a clean tail section, an exposed trellis frame, pill-shaped LED tail lights, an up-swept exhaust with a chunky heat shield and round LED turn indicators are other notable design elements.

Style and Performance

Honda also offers multiple accessory packs to enhance the bike’s design. There are Travel Pack with functional saddles on left side, Adventure Package that gets a front beak and a Style Pack that gets a headlight cowl for a Cafe Racer look. Alloy wheels are offered with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear along with disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Powering the motorcycle is the same 471cc DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that is capable of kicking out around 46 bhp of peak power and 43.3 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While HMSI has patented the bike’s design, launch probabilities of CL500 in India are very meek.

