2025 Honda CRF250 L and Rally Launch Price JPY 649K (Rs 3.71 L)

Honda has seen great success in the quarter liter ADV motorcycle segment with the launch of CRF lineup in 2012. It has been a great entry point for riders to get into off-road motorcycles. Now, Honda has just updated CRF250 L and CRF 250 Rally to MY25 with updates to powertrain, new colourways and more. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Honda CRF250 L and Rally

While the CRF250L was first introduced in 2012, CRF250 Rally was brought to the market in 2017. Based on the standard CRF250L, CRF250 Rally features more off-road worthy hardware to take on the trails and off-road section better than the standard model.

For 2025, Honda has made subtle updates to both CRF250L and CRF250 Rally. Starting with the price, 2025 Honda CRF250L is priced at JPY 649,000 (approx Rs 3.71 lakh) and CRF250 Rally is priced at JPY 792,000 (approx Rs 4.53 lakh). 2025 CRF250L is offered in two colours – Swift Gray and Extreme Red.

CRF250 Rally, on the other hand, is offered in just one colour, Extreme Red. However, the Extreme Red colourway on 2025 CRF250 Rally is different from the Extreme Red on 2025 CRF250L. Only the Rally variant gets a semi fairing and a taller windscreen, while standard CRF250L only gets a flyscreen.

With 2025 model, Honda is offering Blue seat for the first time on Rally variant. We can also see revised graphics to lend a new identity. Honda has changed the shape of radiator grille and made subtle changes to side body panels. This is done to better reroute engine heat away from the rider.

Will it launch in India?

Mechanically, suspension setup on both these motorcycles have been updated to increase the rider comfort and offer better dynamics than before. Other than these revisions, Honda CRF250L and CRF250 Rally continue to be the same, offering a great blend of off-road ability and touring.

There’s long travel suspension at both ends and Honda offers large wire-spoke wheels wrapped with dual-sport tyres. There are disc brakes at both ends with ABS. Where powertrain is concerned, both motorcycles get the same 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of 23 bhp and 22.55 Nm of torque.

While we wish Honda launch CRF250 range of ADVs in India, the company has not revealed any interests yet. If it launches in India, it will be a direct rival to the just launched Hero Xpulse 210, which has completely transformed itself into a whole new animal, priced from Rs 1.76 lakh (Ex-sh).